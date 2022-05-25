ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Continuing the push to make COVID rapid tests more available

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of a push to bring COVID testing to underserved areas, an independent pharmacy has recently opened its doors in the south end of Springfield, offering COVID rapid tests.

Springfield Pharmacy is offering walk-in rapid tests, right on Main Street, and they’re hoping to expand it.

One of the owners said it only takes 15 to 20 minutes for you to walk in and walk out. After the test, they can give you a document if you need it for an employer or travel. They were able to set up this location through funding from the American Rescue Plan. Which was secured by State Representative Carlos Gonzalez. The idea is to serve people who might not have the ability to get to other testing sites, like the mall. But they’re hoping to secure more funds.

Alex Wu, General Co-Owner of Springfield Pharmacy said, “Whether it be to become more mobile to go to an off-site location to do testing or whether it is to open another testing location across the city to offer it to the community in those locations.”

Currently, this location is only offering rapid tests, but Representative Gonzalez is hoping it could become a one-stop-shop, offering vaccines and therapeutics.

Springfield Pharmacy also has a location on the north end that’s been open since before the pandemic, and they’ve already given out thousands of COVID vaccines.

