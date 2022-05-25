Drugs, firearms and drug paraphernalia found in Polk County traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man in a Willard burglary and theft investigation. The crime happened during the overnight hours of May 12, 2022. The intruder got into the home through a back window. The home is located in the 9400 block of North Richland Road near Noble Hill Baptist Church, off of Highway 13. The victim told deputies the home had been under renovation, and reported the window frame as stolen, along with several tools. The thief took a Dewalt skill saw, drill, jigsaw, sawzall, a work light and several Dewalt rechargeable batteries. The victim estimated the total value of the stolen equipment to be $1,110.

WILLARD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO