ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MO

Drugs, firearms and drug paraphernalia found in Polk County traffic stop

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Polk County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 32 on Tuesday morning....

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Phelps County woman, Pulaski County man arrested on drug charges in Texas County

A Phelps County woman and a Pulaski County man are arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Texas County. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a pickup truck on Harry Road in the Licking area around 1:00 Thursday morning for a registration violation. The deputy gained consent to search the vehicle and as the driver stepped out, she dropped a container. The deputy says methamphetamine was found in the container. Another three bags, each containing about four grams of methamphetamine, were found in the truck, along with drug paraphernalia.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

19-year-old arrested after pursuit through Taney, Boone counties

Nineteen-year-old Jordan Woodley has been arrested following a police chase through Taney and Boone Counties. According to the probable cause affidavit dispatch notified officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department of a Taney County Official in pursuit of a vehicle traveling South on U.S. Highway 65 towards Boone County.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Tuesday afternoon, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a drug search warrant on the 4600 block of Riverfront Drive. Officials say two pounds of meth, suspected black tar heroin, $6,760, a bulletproof vest, and a Savage HMR Rifle were located and seized, The post Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Polk County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Driver dies in head-on crash in Texas County

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash involving two drivers in Texas County. Penne L. Kinserlow, 53, of Licking, Mo., died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash five miles north of Houston on Friday. Investigators say Kinserlow pulled out of a driveway, failing to yield to another driver. The vehicles hit head-on. Kinserlow died at the scene.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate deadly shooting on the Ozark, Mo. square; 1 arrested

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the scene of a deadly shooting on the square in Ozark. The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died...
OZARK, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Drugs#Drug Paraphernalia#County Jail#Polk County Deputies#The Polk County Sheriff
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Trail camera captures man wanted in Willard burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man in a Willard burglary and theft investigation. The crime happened during the overnight hours of May 12, 2022. The intruder got into the home through a back window. The home is located in the 9400 block of North Richland Road near Noble Hill Baptist Church, off of Highway 13. The victim told deputies the home had been under renovation, and reported the window frame as stolen, along with several tools. The thief took a Dewalt skill saw, drill, jigsaw, sawzall, a work light and several Dewalt rechargeable batteries. The victim estimated the total value of the stolen equipment to be $1,110.
WILLARD, MO
KTTS

Man Arrested At Closed Jewelry Store

(KTTS News) — A man was arrested inside a closed jewelry store Thursday. Springfield Police were called to the former Iceman Jewelry location. KY3 says the man was taken to the hospital. No word on whether anything was taken.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Aurora Police Face Federal Lawsuit In Shooting Death

(KTTS News) — A federal lawsuit has been filed against Aurora Police in the shooting death of 21-year-old Savannah Hill. Family members filed the lawsuit four years after Hill was shot by police. KY3 says they previously filed a civil suit at the state level. Hill called 911 to...
AURORA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KYTV

Police investigate crash in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police worked on an injury crash in Nixa. Officers responded to the intersection of State Highway 160 and Tracker Road around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say the crash involved a semi and another vehicle. They say the semi crashed into the small sedan. One person...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced for attempting catalytic converter theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man who was charged with attempting to steal a catalytic converter has pleaded guilty. According to a news release, Gerald Frank Schmidt, 36, was charged with a felony for the attempted theft. On October 7, 2021, Springfield Police were called to a business on South Enterprise Avenue for a report […]
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for woman charged with stealing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive. Officers are looking for 31-year-old Brittney Jonell Wilson. Wilson is charged in Greene County with stealing drug possession. Investigators also say she’s a suspect in drug-related crimes. Police describe Wilson as...
KYTV

What police want drivers to do over the summer to keep kids safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of students across the Ozarks are starting their summer breaks this week. So that means there will be more kids around parks and in neighborhoods for the next couple of months. “That’s when the habits that we have as drivers need to be modified,” says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmmo.com

AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC TO LOCATE MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 25-year-old Farris L. Higginbotham is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon, probation violation- dangerous drugs, and failure to appear- traffic. Higginbotham is described as white and about 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy