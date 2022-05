During its Star Wars Celebration event on Thursday, Disney+ announced that The Mandalorian season three will premiere in February of next year. Season three has been in the works for quite some time, as the second season arrived back in October 2020. Since then, Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (David Acord) have appeared in several episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, though it has been almost two years since fans have seen the full cast in a dedicated season of the show.

