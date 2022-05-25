ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa's former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder says he will fight again

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

Deontay Wilder isn't quite finished.

The former heavyweight boxing champion from Tuscaloosa said Wednesday that he intends to return to the ring, but he has no opponent or date in mind.

"I'm looking to resume my career for sure. I've got a lot of other things I've got to get out of the way. I'm taking away from my children if I come back, because now I'm able to enjoy my life fully like I want to. I sacrificed so much to be in this position in my life, to be able to life my life like I want for the rest of my life," Wilder said at an unveiling of a bronze statue of his likeness at the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk. "I'm going to have to share my life not only with the world, but with my family once more, for this very last ride, this very last journey. I apologize to my family if it's an inconvenience, but the world needs me. And I must go back to the call of duty at this moment in time."

Wilder, 36, has a record of 42-2-1, and lost to Tyson Fury in a heavyweight title match in his most recent fight.

As for his motivation to continue a career that saw him rise to the top of the division as the World Boxing Council champion, Wilder said he believes the sport is still in need of his presence.

Fury has fought once since facing Wilder in the third fight of their series, defeating Dillian Whyte, and said he is retired. Wilder is ranked No. 1 by the WBC and could be in line to fight again for the title he formerly held if he continues his career.

"I've been highly requested. So many people have told me, 'come back, come back.' I'd say I'm back by popular demand," Wilder said. "And the business of boxing needs me. When there's a thriving American champion, there's nothing like it. When there's not, you see it's dead. There's a drought in (the sport). People know the difference now."

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

