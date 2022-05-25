Local organization celebrates 25 years of serving children & families

KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri today hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate 25 years of service in the 4-states area.

The organization opened its Joplin Child Advocacy Center in 1997. Officials set out to support physically and sexually abused children and their families.

The CCSW says since its inception, staff members have provided direct services and care to more than 20,500 hurting children in Southwest Missouri.

Officials say the CCSW serves the Joplin, Monett, Butler, and Nevada communities.

To find out more, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.