ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Local organization celebrates 25 years of serving children & families

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQjc1_0fqGBnGe00
KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri today hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate 25 years of service in the 4-states area.

The organization opened its Joplin Child Advocacy Center in 1997. Officials set out to support physically and sexually abused children and their families.

The CCSW says since its inception, staff members have provided direct services and care to more than 20,500 hurting children in Southwest Missouri.

Officials say the CCSW serves the Joplin, Monett, Butler, and Nevada communities.

To find out more, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

How a Springfield non-profit helped a Buffalo, Mo. woman get a new car

Dallas County, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle is more than just a box with four wheels and an engine. It’s how we discover new places, connect with the outside world, and get to work to make ends meet. But for Dallas County resident and single mother Trish Thiesen, it was an eight-year-old money pit that she had to rely on.
biz417.com

20 Best Places to Work in Springfield, Missouri

What makes a great place to work? Find out which businesses are the best to work for with our Best Places to Work. The results are in and we're excited to give you a sneak peek at the list of honorees for the 2022 Best Places to Work! As chosen by Best Companies Group, we’ve identified 20 local organizations that may be giving their employees’ friends some serious workday FOMO.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
City
Nevada, MO
City
Joplin, MO
State
Nevada State
City
Monett, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon's top philanthropist strives to give back the best he can

Charles "Charlie" Brown Sr. was reluctant to participate in a story about his winning the Best of the Best award as Lebanon's top philanthropist. His brand of philanthropy, a word he is not comfortable with, is based on paying it back with, perhaps, some paying it forward mixed in and keeping it all, as the kids said a few years ago, on the down low.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

What to do in Springfield this Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Free pet adoption for veterans this Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In celebration of Memorial Day, the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri will be waiving adoption fees for an adult dog or cat for any member of the military. Beginning May 27 through May 30, free pet adoptions will be available for active duty, reserve or veterans of the military. The Humane Society […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Children S Center#Ccsw#Koam News Now
KOLR10 News

Families of Stacy McCall, Sherill Levitt and Suzie Streeter plan vigil on 30th anniversary of their disappearance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three women from Springfield: Stacy McCall, Sherill Levitt and Suzie Streeter disappeared on June 7, 1992. In the months following their disappearance, leads poured into the Springfield Police Department, but the women were never found and no one has been arrested. Investigators with SPD continue to work to find what happened to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Heather Lewis says goodbye to KOLR10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After 12 years as a journalist, KOLR10 evening anchor Heather Lewis is leaving the industry, but it’s for a great reason: to pursue a career that allows her to spend more time with her three children. Heather has been a part of the KOLR10 family for seven years, beginning her career in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Joplin’s Academy store robber sentenced, and Pittsburg hosts a job fair

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Jasper County, Missouri judge sentences a Saint Louis woman to prison for robbing a Joplin store at knife-point. Authorities say in January last year Tiffany Madison was at the academy sports and outdoors on South Rangeline in Joplin when she was confronted by a store employee for concealing merchandise. Police say she then grabbed a knife from a shelf and threatened the employee with it, then left the store and was later arrested. Madison pled guilty to a robbery charge and on Tuesday was sentenced to 10 years in prison. You can find a link to the story we aired here.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Charities
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

“United We” launches Kansas women’s economic task force

IOLA, Kan.–If more Kansas women participated in the workforce, one study shows that Kansas could grow its economy by ten to fifteen percent by 2025. That desire for growth is part of why “United We”, a non-profit aimed at advancing women’s economic and civic leadership is launching a Kansas women’s economic development task force and series of town halls. The...
KOLR10 News

Free air show and festival benefiting Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks

BRANSON, Mo.– This Sunday, May 29, the Titanic Museum Attraction will be hosting the Wings Over the Ozarks Air Show and Music Festival, a free event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with multiple flying performances as well as love music performances. […]
tonyskansascity.com

Historic Missouri Church Alleges Swastika Hate Crime Threat

An afternoon press conference offers a glimpse at the rising stakes of the Midwest discourse and worsening American racial tensions. Here's the most important part of the statement . . . During a news conference with the NAACP at the church Friday, the pastor, the Rev. Tracy Wolff, said her...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A baby delivery gone wrong at Cox Hospital impacted the life of a southwest Missouri family forever. After the mother received too much of the medication Pitocin, the baby suffered a brain injury. In 2014, Katie Kendrick went to Cox South hospital for her scheduled induction.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy