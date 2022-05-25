ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon Health Department plans move to Midwest Health building in early 2023

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoTA8_0fqGBmNv00

MASSILLON – The Massillon Health Department is eyeing a move from its home of more than 10 years into a new facility as early as January.

The Massillon Board of Health met during a special, 10-minute session Wednesday afternoon and voted unanimously to purchase a new home for the city agency — the current Midwest Health Services building at 611 Erie St. S.

More: Massillon Health Department aims to add new positions with $180,000 grant

A deal was recently agreed to between the city and building owner, Massillon-based Campbell Oil Co., which operates BellStores convenience stores, allowing the city to purchase the 8,076 square-foot, brick structure for $325,000. The sale is pending a final approval by City Council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mx76x_0fqGBmNv00

"The size is perfect, and it's an exciting new property for us," said Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry , a member of the city's health board, adding that future building renovations should total around $100,000.

Massillon could finalize Health Dept. building purchase next week

Catazaro-Perry said she's planning to call a special meeting of City Council on Tuesday, allowing members to consider finalizing the building purchase for the Health Department.

American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the city are to be used for the transaction, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZbgM_0fqGBmNv00

The city Health Department has been located within St. James AME Zion Church Life Center, 111 Tremont Ave. SE, since August 2011. It's prior home was the former Affinity Medical Center medical arts building.

Jeff Thornberry, president pro-tem of the Massillon Board of Health, said increasing costs and flexibility were factors behind the purchase and eventual move.

More: Massillon mayor outlines how to spend American Rescue Plan Act money

"Rent going up exceedingly (was a reason)," he said. "We've also been looking for a place to host all of our programming."

Massillon Health Director Terri Argent said the Midwest building is handicap accessible, has adequate parking space and potential to grow.

"It has larger offices and plenty of room for expansion," she said.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com . On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Massillon Health Department plans move to Midwest Health building in early 2023

Comments / 0

Related
wksu.org

Masks now recommended in Cuyahoga County. COVID-19 reaches high level, the CDC says

People should now wear a mask when in indoor, public settings in Cuyahoga County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's because the levels of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula, Lorain, Lucas and Wood counties have now reached the high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the CDC. Several other counties in Northeast and central Ohio now meet the agency's criteria for medium Community Levels of the virus.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Massillon, OH
Massillon, OH
Health
Massillon, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
crawfordcountynow.com

Whirlpool responds to upcoming closings

MARION—-Chad Parks of Marion Whirlpool released the following announcement to Crawford County Now:. “Our 15,000 U.S. manufacturing employees in our nine plants across the U.S. have been working tirelessly to meet consumer needs. Like other companies across the globe, Whirlpool Corporation is impacted by supply chain disruptions and constraints. To align our production schedule to the current environment, we have scheduled down days for all hourly employees at our Marion operations on Thursday, May 26 and May 31 – June 3. We are focused on overcoming these challenges and to provide for our consumers who need our appliances more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes.”
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Home Energy Assistance Program deadline is May 31

ONTARIO — Do you need help paying for winter heating bills? HEAP may be able to help you. HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after January 1st. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)...
ONTARIO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Midwest Health Services#Campbell Oil Co#Bellstores#Health Dept#The Health Department#American Rescue Plan Act#Affinity Medical Center
whbc.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: Case, Death Numbers Steady

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Has the recent increase in coronavirus cases in Ohio leveled off?. There were 19,000-plus new cases across the state over the last week as of Thursday’s report. That’s just ten more cases than were reported the week before. Stark County...
STARK COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

Richfield teachers who came to the rescue during COVID will be compensated

Superintendent Michael Tefs introduced a memorandum of understanding to the Revere Board of Education that would provide additional pay to Richfield Elementary teachers who took on extra students during a COVID spike earlier this school year. “There was a period of about six weeks during COVID where we had no...
RICHFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in Ohio

Ohio's small towns possess a charm all their own. Even better, they are wonderful places to visit if you want to relax and enjoy some good old-fashioned hospitality. The experience will not disappoint.
OHIO STATE
Akron Leader Publications

Board discusses new middle school schedule

COPLEY — Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Assistant Superintendent Brian Williams updated the Board of Education May 17 on changes to the Copley-Fairlawn Middle School (CFMS) schedule for the 2022-23 school year, which includes a change from the current nine-period day to an eight-period day. Williams said the objective of the...
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
The Independent

The Independent

1K+
Followers
293
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy