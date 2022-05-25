Massillon Health Department plans move to Midwest Health building in early 2023

MASSILLON – The Massillon Health Department is eyeing a move from its home of more than 10 years into a new facility as early as January.

The Massillon Board of Health met during a special, 10-minute session Wednesday afternoon and voted unanimously to purchase a new home for the city agency — the current Midwest Health Services building at 611 Erie St. S.

A deal was recently agreed to between the city and building owner, Massillon-based Campbell Oil Co., which operates BellStores convenience stores, allowing the city to purchase the 8,076 square-foot, brick structure for $325,000. The sale is pending a final approval by City Council.

"The size is perfect, and it's an exciting new property for us," said Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry , a member of the city's health board, adding that future building renovations should total around $100,000.

Massillon could finalize Health Dept. building purchase next week

Catazaro-Perry said she's planning to call a special meeting of City Council on Tuesday, allowing members to consider finalizing the building purchase for the Health Department.

American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the city are to be used for the transaction, she said.

The city Health Department has been located within St. James AME Zion Church Life Center, 111 Tremont Ave. SE, since August 2011. It's prior home was the former Affinity Medical Center medical arts building.

Jeff Thornberry, president pro-tem of the Massillon Board of Health, said increasing costs and flexibility were factors behind the purchase and eventual move.

"Rent going up exceedingly (was a reason)," he said. "We've also been looking for a place to host all of our programming."

Massillon Health Director Terri Argent said the Midwest building is handicap accessible, has adequate parking space and potential to grow.

"It has larger offices and plenty of room for expansion," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Massillon Health Department plans move to Midwest Health building in early 2023