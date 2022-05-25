ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral approves voluntary annexation of two parcels; island residents concerned

By Luis Zambrano, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

Pine Island and Matlacha residents are concerned Cape Coral is encroaching on their way of life by approving voluntary annexation of two parcels.

Mike Hannon, president of the Matlacha Civic Association, said he sees the city's recent approval of a voluntary annexation as a way to develop against the wishes of those on the islands.

He cited Cape Coral's attempt to annex the D&D boat ramp the city owns near Matlacha after buying it for $13 million in a foreclosure more than 10 years ago.

"But in this case now they have this entrepreneur who is desirous of changing the zoning so that he can build at the same density that is along the perimeter zoning that Cape Coral sponsors," Hannon told The News-Press.

Hannon told The News-Press that residents planned to ask Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Control District commissioners to oppose the annexation.

"We defeated Cape Coral's annexation of the D&D land before. We can defeat this annexation," Hannon wrote in an email to Matlacha residents.

More than 30 residents showed up to a Cape Coral council meeting May 18 to express concerns that the annexation could lead to a mixed-use development they say could bring more traffic and worsen the quality of life of Pine Island and Matlacha residents.

"The biggest issue is traffic congestion," said Helen Fox, president of the Greater Pine Island Civic Association. "There are already severe traffic backups for people who are coming to Pine Island and people leaving."

Previous Matlacha coverage: FDOT looking to bring shared-use path to Matlacha, residents unsure of viability

Cape Coral annexations: Cape Coral council discusses annexing enclaves within the city

Previous Pine Island coverage: Artist, advocate Mel Meo was a Pine Island treasure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QA91_0fqGBg5Z00

In a voluntary annexation hearing, Fred Drovdlic, director of planning at RVi Fort Myers, spoke on behalf of the development team and landowners who plan to develop a potential mixed-use commercial development with multi-family housing.

"The intention of this long term is to develop this and the parcel clear to Veterans as one cohesive development, that's our hope," Drovdlic said.

The two parcels, which are 12.47 acres and 25 acres, respectively, are located at the intersection on South of Pine Island Road, east and west of Veterans Parkway, right before the bridge to Matlacha.

Both voluntary annexations were approved at last week's meeting unanimously by the Cape Coral council despite protests from Pine Island and Matlacha residents.

Connie D’Alessio, a representative of the Greater Pine Island Civic Association, said she felt unheard by the council and worried about the future of Pine Island.

"They don't understand the problem," D’Alessio said. "Sadly, I feel that they just kind of rubber-stamped us, and I would hope and pray that they would take into consideration to put conditions on this annexation because we're watching our island be destroyed little by little with overdevelopment."

Matlacha annexation: Cape Coral City Council says no to Matlacha annexation

Matlacha boat launch: Cape Coral seeks county land for boat launch expansion

Matlacha fishing pier: Matlacha, home to 'the fishingest bridge in the world,' to get new fishing pier

Chandler Aden, vice president and development director of Gilbane Development Company and contact purchaser of the sites, did not wish to comment on plans for the site.

Many Pine Island residents chimed in with their concerns once the hearing started, with most bringing up traffic safety.

Sandy Wilkins, a former 36-year resident of Cape Coral and now Matlacha resident, said she's experienced long lines of traffic sitting for an hour because of a crash.

"I feel that the infrastructure is not in place to handle the traffic for your very citizens and the people on the islands," Wilkins said.

Katrina Bailey, a resident of Pine Island, wants to see a developer's traffic study for the area, the city's traffic count, and an environmental study when made available to see how impactful the development may be.

"It has a possibility and probability to endanger lives," Bailey said. "In regards to emergency medical treatment and evacuation procedure that occurs from fires or hurricanes, at times it can take an hour or more to travel 4.5 miles."

Bailey said there are already existing problems, and she worries any big development will disrupt their way of life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flEBo_0fqGBg5Z00

Drovdlic responded to criticism by saying the development team plans to address the corner and make improvements before site plan approval.

"We will have to coordinate with Lee County Department of Transportation and make this intersection work," Drovdlic said.

Sewer pipes are available to serve the sites, and both sites are served by the Greater Pine Island Water Association.

The city of Cape Coral's police department and fire department will serve the properties.

Deborah Swisher-Hicks, a member of the Greater Pine Island Civic Association, said the area is part of the Pine Island community plan with Lee County, which allows regulations to be put on development once traffic reaches a certain level, and sees this annexation as a loophole to circumvent it.

"The annexation applicants are aware of the limitation that the Greater Pine Island plan places on building heights and restriction of density," Swisher-Hicks said.

Drovdlic said the parcels are not part of the Pine Island plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMvNm_0fqGBg5Z00

Cape council annexation OK

Councilmember Dan Sheppard said the traffic issues are felt throughout the Cape.

"I have a family business on Pine Island for many years so I'm familiar with everything that was mentioned by the people of Pine Island and Matlacha because I deal with it as well," Sheppard said.

He also said that tourists are contributing to the problem and that the traffic issues should be solved at a county level through cooperation.

"As neighbors, we have to work together for the problems we have all spoken about," Sheppard said.

Councilmember Robert Welsh said the city has been working to help ease the traffic, citing the road widening project on Burnt Store Road that will increase the number of lanes from two to four and build a new bridge over the Shadroe Canal.

Most council members voted based on the annexation being voluntary and addressing the issue of traffic.

"With this being a voluntary annexation, it's going to be hard to say no because we are going on what the residents and owners want is what we want to do," Welsh said.

Councilmember Jennifer Nelson agreed with Welsh and said she doesn't see why this annexation would hurt Pine Island's way of life.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com or 239-266-5604. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral approves voluntary annexation of two parcels; island residents concerned

Sue Ellen Lyons
3d ago

this is awful. moved to this part of Cape coral for the pretty undeveloped spots. going to be one ugly strip mall after another- urban sprawl. so disappointed in our Govt

