The Louisiana Department of Education has named BP Health Service professional Andrea Ferguson RN CSN the 2022 School Health Service Provider of the Year. With this inaugural School Health Service Provider Award, the Department recognizes and celebrates the state’s most exceptional school health providers. Providers were selected based on expertise in their fields, advocacy for student health, and commitment to both professional growth and the growth of school health programs within their school systems and communities. Ms. Ferguson, and the other finalists , will be recognized at the June 15 BESE meeting in Baton Rouge.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO