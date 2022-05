LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Grand Avenue around 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, according to spokesman Aaron Ellis, where they found a teen boy with a gunshot wound in his leg.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO