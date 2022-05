Tornado warning issued for northeastern Kane County, valid until 4:00 pm

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 518 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN IROQUOIS AND SOUTHERN NEWTON COUNTIES THROUGH 600 PM CDT... AT 518 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR KENTLAND TO NEAR SHELDON TO NEAR MILFORD. MOVEMENT WAS NORTH AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. MINOR DAMAGE TO OUTDOOR OBJECTS IS POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WATSEKA, KENTLAND, CLIFTON, MOROCCO, SHELDON, CHEBANSE, GOODLAND, BROOK, ASHKUM, MARTINTON, CRESCENT CITY, BEAVERVILLE, DONOVAN, PAPINEAU, IROQUOIS, MOUNT AYR AND FORESMAN. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 292 AND 301. THIS INCLUDES... US 41 DRAGWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO