Scott Jividen jumps at chance to officiate Pac-12 Championships

When Scott Jividen made the decision to step away from coaching high school track this spring, he had no idea that he would end up at the center of one of the biggest college events of the year.

Jividen, who has spent the last several years helping coach pole vaulters at Madras High School, was recently invited to be a meet official at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene over May 13-15.

"I went to a clinic to be an official, so I could help out in Central Oregon as a (high school) track official," said Jividen, who noted that he made the decision to take a year off of coaching track to spend more time with his family. Jividen has been a three-sport coach in soccer, swimming and track for the past few years.

Unable to stay away from the track completely, though, it did not take Jividen long to find a less time-consuming way to keep himself around the sport he loves.

After the clinic directors found out Jividen was a pole vault aficionado, they passed his name up to the Pac-12 offices. Soon, Jividen was invited to help out at the conference championships at one of the premier track and field facilities in the country, where he would also serve as a high jump official.

"I've had some really cool opportunities from stepping away and taking a break," said Jividen, who plans to return as a volunteer coach for the MHS team next year in addition to officiating track at the high school, college, and even higher levels of the sport.

"It's nice coming from little ole Madras and getting an opportunity to see some of the nation's best," he added.

Jividen must have made a good impression, too. He was invited back to help officiate the decathlon at the NCAA Championships at Hayward Field on June 9.

