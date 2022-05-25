ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Set To Work Out For NFL Team

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out for an NFL team this week, according to a new report. Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders today, according...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Josh McDaniels Sends Message After Colin Kaepernick Workout: Fans React

On Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear that Derek Carr is the team's starting quarterback. His comments came after the team worked out former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Here's what he said, via ESPN:. "Nah, I mean, I think Derek's pretty comfortable with where...
NFL
The Spun

MLB Manager Will Protest During National Anthem: Fans React

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has apparently decided to take a page out of another San Francisco athlete's book and start protesting during the national anthem. Ahead of today's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Kapler told reporters that he won't be coming out for the national anthem. He said that he plans to protest like that "until I feel better about the direction of our country."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, enjoyed some fun in the sun earlier this month. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his newlywed wife took a trip to Miami for the Formula 1 event. Brittany Mahomes, who's amassed a pretty big following on social media, shared some...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Johnny Manziel Shares Racy Video Of Girlfriend

Life has been pretty good for Johnny Manziel lately, even though he's not on an NFL roster. He's been enjoying the Fan Controlled Football league and a newfound romance. Just two months ago, the former first-round pick was spotted on the beach with Instagram model Kenzie Walker. "Johnny certainly looks...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Report: Panthers' Demand In Baker Mayfield Trade Revealed

Before selecting rookie QB Matt Corral with a third-round pick in this year's draft, the Carolina Panthers reportedly discussed a potential trade deal for Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns. The hang up in the trade negotiations reportedly came in discussions about Mayfield's guaranteed $18.8 million fifth-year option. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

LeBron Has 3-Word Reaction To Lakers' Coaching Hire

LeBron James has taken to social media to react to the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching hire. According to multiple reports - which appear to have been confirmed by the Lakers star - the Western Conference franchise is hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. LeBron has a three-word reaction...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Jerry Rice Has Harsh Message For Charles Barkley

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors entered Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a chance to book their ticket into the NBA Finals. Steph Curry and company took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series before the Dallas Mavericks finally found a win. With a 3-1 lead in the series, the Warriors had a chance to eliminate the Mavericks from the playoffs tonight.
NBA
The Spun

Son Of Former Alabama Quarterback Announces Basketball Commitment

The son of former Alabama quarterback John David Phillips has announced his college commitment decision. Cade Phillips didn't chose the Crimson Tide. In fact, he didn't even chose game of football. The four-star forward announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program on Thursday. Heading into his senior season...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's...
MLB
The Spun

Steve Smith Announces He's Landed NFL Coaching Job

Steve Smith Sr. is returning to the NFL, but this time around it'll be as a coach. On Thursday morning, Smith announced that he's joining the New York Giants' coaching staff. "Guess what, folks? I hate to break it to you, but it's official. Agent 89 is now part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants," Smith said in a video he shared on Twitter. "Sorry, just wanted to let you know."
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Espn#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Look: Popular ESPN Personality Announces Engagement

One of the most popular personalities for ESPN and the SEC Network has officially made herself off limits today. On Friday, ESPN's Alyssa Lang announced her engagement to boyfriend Trevor Sikkema. She posted a picture flashing off her engagement ring with Sikkema standing beside her. "We're in the Endgame now,"...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Announce They've Signed A Veteran Quarterback

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their depth chart this Thursday, signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley, a former fifth-round pick out of UCLA, spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he did not play a single snap. Prior to his stint with the Colts, Hundley spent two years with...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

New Steelers WR Reveals Why He Used To "Hate" The Franchise

In April, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed wide receiver Miles Boykin off waivers. Although he now plays in the Steel City, he recently revealed that he wasn't always fond of the franchise. Boykin actually said he hated Pittsburgh early on his career, but there's a reason why he felt this way....
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers Coaching Hire

The Los Angeles Lakers put an end to their coaching search on Friday night, hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. Ham, 48, has been with the Bucks since 2018. Although this will mark his first stint as a head coach in the NBA, it'll be his second time around with the Lakers. He was an assistant from 2011-2013.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Travis Kelce Reacts To George Kittle Saying He's Underpaid

Last week, 49ers tight end George Kittle said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is so underpaid it "boggles his mind." “I mean Travis Kelce, six seasons in a row, 1000 yards,” Kittle said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards over any wide receiver, skill position in the last six years. He gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes, which just boggles my mind. I mean, to me, Travis Kelce, he’s been doing it for so long and at such a high level. And he doesn’t have an off game. I think he has one bad game a year, and it’s just because he’s getting triple-teamed.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Star Appears To Be Leaning Toward Retirement

Alex Mack's future with the San Francisco 49ers has been in question over the past month, and his absence from OTAs this week has only increased the speculation. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that Mack hasn't made an official decision yet. That being said, it appears the Pro Bowl center is leaning one way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Blocked 1 Coach From Speaking With Raiders

Josh McDaniels has already added three former New England Patriots coaches to his Las Vegas Raiders. However, New England denied an attempt to recruit another. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Raiders were denied permission to interview Nick Caley. "Tight ends coach Nick Caley’s role seems to be...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
515K+
Followers
62K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy