Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Set To Work Out For NFL Team

Last week, 49ers tight end George Kittle said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is so underpaid it "boggles his mind." “I mean Travis Kelce, six seasons in a row, 1000 yards,” Kittle said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards over any wide receiver, skill position in the last six years. He gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes, which just boggles my mind. I mean, to me, Travis Kelce, he’s been doing it for so long and at such a high level. And he doesn’t have an off game. I think he has one bad game a year, and it’s just because he’s getting triple-teamed.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO