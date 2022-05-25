JRTC/Fort Polk Changes to ACP 5

After a second lengthy discussion on the topic, the Beauregard Parish School Board accepted an updated version of its ten member district map this week. The board held the special called meeting Monday night to allow for further discussion in a public forum after two maps were introduced to the public at the board’s regular session on May 12. The first map depicted small adjustments to the previous district map, while a second map suggested adding an 11th district to the south where 2020 census numbers reflected a 20 percent growth in the district.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO