ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Polk, LA

JRTC/Fort Polk Changes to ACP 5

westcentralsbest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJRTC/Fort Polk has announced that beginning on June 3, ACP 5, located on...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
westcentralsbest.com

STARBASE Polk Expected to Open August 2022

Fort Polk Progress and JRTC Fort Polk announce the launch of the new DOD STARBASE location to support education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Groundbreaking ceremonies were held February 7 at the Child Development Center at Fort Polk, the center is expected to open in August. The initial...
FORT POLK, LA
KPLC TV

Masks now required in Lake Charles Memorial facilities

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Memorial Health System has announced that face masks are required in all facilities as of Thursday, May 26. Outpatients, clinic patients and visitors must wear masks. Hospital inpatients must wear masks when not in their rooms. Visitor guidelines at LCMH facilities have...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Higgins reintroduces two bills he says will strengthen school safety standards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins is reintroducing two bills he says will strengthen school safety standards. The School Resource Officer Assessment Act “directs the U.S. Attorney General and Secretary of Education to gather data regarding the number and deployment status of school resource officers across the country,” according to Higgins’ office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

LADOTD Announces Road Closure June 2-3 on LA 1218 (Sabine Parish)

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that LA 1218, Sabine Parish, will be closed at the Kansas City Southern Railroad track Thursday June 2, 2022 from 7:00 AM with a reopening to traffic at 5:00 PM on Friday June 3, 2022. The closure is for Kansas City Southern Railroad to replace the track panel and the crossing surface. LA 1218 will be closed completely to all traffic during this time. Watch for markings for the traffic detour.
SABINE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Fort Polk, LA
Fort Polk, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
louisianaradionetwork.com

Congressional Commission recommends Fort Polk be renamed for World War I hero

Earlier this week the Congressional Naming Commission recommended that Fort Polk, located in Vernon Parish, be renamed for World War I legend Sgt. William Henry Johnson. LSU military history professor, Dr. Martin Loicano says despite being down to just a knife and after suffering 21 separate wounds, he kept the Germans at bay on the Argonne Line in France in May of 1918.
VERNON PARISH, LA
beauregardnews.com

BPSB accepts updated 10-member district map

After a second lengthy discussion on the topic, the Beauregard Parish School Board accepted an updated version of its ten member district map this week. The board held the special called meeting Monday night to allow for further discussion in a public forum after two maps were introduced to the public at the board’s regular session on May 12. The first map depicted small adjustments to the previous district map, while a second map suggested adding an 11th district to the south where 2020 census numbers reflected a 20 percent growth in the district.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acp#Jrtc
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSB: Welcome to the Central Office

The Natchitoches Parish School District is looking to fill two vacancies for Lakeview and Provencal principals as William Hymes and Jennifer Martin have transferred to the Central Office to work in special projects positions. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four men had been sentenced for their roles in the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in Maurice, Louisiana. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced the defendants as follows:
MAURICE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Andrea Ferguson, Beauregard Parish School District, Named 2022 School Health Service Provider of the Year

The Louisiana Department of Education has named BP Health Service professional Andrea Ferguson RN CSN the 2022 School Health Service Provider of the Year. With this inaugural School Health Service Provider Award, the Department recognizes and celebrates the state’s most exceptional school health providers. Providers were selected based on expertise in their fields, advocacy for student health, and commitment to both professional growth and the growth of school health programs within their school systems and communities. Ms. Ferguson, and the other finalists , will be recognized at the June 15 BESE meeting in Baton Rouge.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
theleesvilleleader.com

Parent survey leads to school dropping uniforms

Students at Pickering High School in Vernon Parish will be not be required to wear their khaki and polo shirt uniforms when they return to classes this fall, according to school officials. According to a letter sent out to students and parents this week, in a recently-returned parent survey, parents...
VERNON PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Joyce & Joseph Serhan

A Celebration of Life for Joyce & Joseph Serhan will be held at 12:00pm on June 4, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in DeRidder, Louisiana with a reception to follow. If you would like to celebrate with us remotely on Jun 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada), please click on the link below and enter the meeting ID and password.
DERIDDER, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Andersons Produce Is Now Open

It is time for fresh from the farm fruits and veggies. Anderson’s Produce at Lake End is open for the 2022 season. Anderson’s Produce said, “We have a great crop in store this year for you.”. In addition to the freshest fruits and vegetables, Anderson’s has the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTAL

Free admission to Splash Kingdom for donating blood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare and Splash Kingdom have partnered to give you something special for helping those in need. Donate blood at participating LifeShare Centers or any mobile blood drive in the ArkLaTex on Friday, May 27, and get a voucher for free admission into Splash Kingdom – Oasis and a LifeShare donor t-shirt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kadn.com

Business Owner Shuts Her Doors Due To Inflation

Lafayette, La (KADN) - Due to inflation, small business owners have struggled to keep their doors open. Jennifer Prejean is a hairstylist and owner of "Hair It Is." During the pandemic, Prejean took in clients from all over the hub city when other shops shut down because of record-high inflation. She's shutting down too.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTBS

Tree heavily damages house during overnight storm in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. – A tree fell on a rent house on Second Street Tuesday night during the thunderstorms that passed through the ArkLaTex. Mia Claire Huffman, one of the renters, said that she has lived there for three years while attending Northwestern State University. “It sucks that for my...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy