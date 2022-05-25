JRTC/Fort Polk Changes to ACP 5

Fort Polk Progress and JRTC Fort Polk announce the launch of the new DOD STARBASE location to support education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Groundbreaking ceremonies were held February 7 at the Child Development Center at Fort Polk, the center is expected to open in August. The initial...
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Memorial Health System has announced that face masks are required in all facilities as of Thursday, May 26. Outpatients, clinic patients and visitors must wear masks. Hospital inpatients must wear masks when not in their rooms. Visitor guidelines at LCMH facilities have...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins is reintroducing two bills he says will strengthen school safety standards. The School Resource Officer Assessment Act “directs the U.S. Attorney General and Secretary of Education to gather data regarding the number and deployment status of school resource officers across the country,” according to Higgins’ office.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that LA 1218, Sabine Parish, will be closed at the Kansas City Southern Railroad track Thursday June 2, 2022 from 7:00 AM with a reopening to traffic at 5:00 PM on Friday June 3, 2022. The closure is for Kansas City Southern Railroad to replace the track panel and the crossing surface. LA 1218 will be closed completely to all traffic during this time. Watch for markings for the traffic detour.
Earlier this week the Congressional Naming Commission recommended that Fort Polk, located in Vernon Parish, be renamed for World War I legend Sgt. William Henry Johnson. LSU military history professor, Dr. Martin Loicano says despite being down to just a knife and after suffering 21 separate wounds, he kept the Germans at bay on the Argonne Line in France in May of 1918.
A long-simmering municipal (taxpayer funded) broadband project will be put on hold for now in Jasper, Texas, but the small town may continue to pay a consultant $25,000 a month to stay on the payroll and advise on the potential project. City leaders voted at the May Jasper City Council...
The following has been provided by the Food Bank of Central Louisiana:. The Food Bank of Central Louisiana, Inc. is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same...
After a second lengthy discussion on the topic, the Beauregard Parish School Board accepted an updated version of its ten member district map this week. The board held the special called meeting Monday night to allow for further discussion in a public forum after two maps were introduced to the public at the board’s regular session on May 12. The first map depicted small adjustments to the previous district map, while a second map suggested adding an 11th district to the south where 2020 census numbers reflected a 20 percent growth in the district.
The Natchitoches Parish School District is looking to fill two vacancies for Lakeview and Provencal principals as William Hymes and Jennifer Martin have transferred to the Central Office to work in special projects positions. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four men had been sentenced for their roles in the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in Maurice, Louisiana. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced the defendants as follows:
The Louisiana Department of Education has named BP Health Service professional Andrea Ferguson RN CSN the 2022 School Health Service Provider of the Year. With this inaugural School Health Service Provider Award, the Department recognizes and celebrates the state’s most exceptional school health providers. Providers were selected based on expertise in their fields, advocacy for student health, and commitment to both professional growth and the growth of school health programs within their school systems and communities. Ms. Ferguson, and the other finalists , will be recognized at the June 15 BESE meeting in Baton Rouge.
(KLFY) — On the heels of this week’s horrific shooting deaths of 21 people at a school in Uvalde, Tx., data shows that Louisiana is the top state in the nation for mass shootings per capita, with second place not even being particularly close. Data available through the...
Students at Pickering High School in Vernon Parish will be not be required to wear their khaki and polo shirt uniforms when they return to classes this fall, according to school officials. According to a letter sent out to students and parents this week, in a recently-returned parent survey, parents...
A Celebration of Life for Joyce & Joseph Serhan will be held at 12:00pm on June 4, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in DeRidder, Louisiana with a reception to follow. If you would like to celebrate with us remotely on Jun 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada), please click on the link below and enter the meeting ID and password.
It is time for fresh from the farm fruits and veggies. Anderson’s Produce at Lake End is open for the 2022 season. Anderson’s Produce said, “We have a great crop in store this year for you.”. In addition to the freshest fruits and vegetables, Anderson’s has the...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare and Splash Kingdom have partnered to give you something special for helping those in need. Donate blood at participating LifeShare Centers or any mobile blood drive in the ArkLaTex on Friday, May 27, and get a voucher for free admission into Splash Kingdom – Oasis and a LifeShare donor t-shirt.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued May 23 – 26 Sulphur, Louisiana – On May 26, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the Ward 4...
Lafayette, La (KADN) - Due to inflation, small business owners have struggled to keep their doors open. Jennifer Prejean is a hairstylist and owner of "Hair It Is." During the pandemic, Prejean took in clients from all over the hub city when other shops shut down because of record-high inflation. She's shutting down too.
A Lafayette woman is starting a petition urging lawmakers to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. This comes after her own daughter overdosed and died after unknowingly consuming fentanyl.
NATCHITOCHES, La. – A tree fell on a rent house on Second Street Tuesday night during the thunderstorms that passed through the ArkLaTex. Mia Claire Huffman, one of the renters, said that she has lived there for three years while attending Northwestern State University. “It sucks that for my...
