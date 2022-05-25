ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Photos: The scene after the Texas elementary school shooting

By Nicole Werbeck
KPBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town of Uvalde, Texas, is the scene of another tragic school shooting. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a man armed with multiple weapons entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire. At least 19 children and two adults are dead. Abbott says the 18-year-old gunman was also killed. Uvalde...

KPBS

State takes action to combat illegal guns

Hours after the deadly school shooting in Texas the California State Senate voted to allow civil lawsuits to combat illegal gun sales. Then, San Diego County residents can expect more calls for water conservation. This week the state water board approved emergency water regulations. Next, the retail cost of electricity in San Diego is already among the highest in the nation. And the latest San Diego Gas & Electric budget request is calling for those rates to go up even more. Then, Governor Newsom’s efforts to overhaul California’s mental health system cleared a hurdle this week with the passage of his CARE Court program by the State Senate. Also, UC San Diego professor and a leading figure of immigration research Tom Wong was awarded the ACLU's Presidential Prize earlier this month. His connection to the issue is also personal. Finally, Renee Westbrook brings her one-woman show “Shelter” to the San Diego Fringe Festival. Westbrook wrote the play after experiencing homelessness.
SAN DIEGO, CA

