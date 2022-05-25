Photos: The scene after the Texas elementary school shooting

Hours after the deadly school shooting in Texas the California State Senate voted to allow civil lawsuits to combat illegal gun sales. Then, San Diego County residents can expect more calls for water conservation. This week the state water board approved emergency water regulations. Next, the retail cost of electricity in San Diego is already among the highest in the nation. And the latest San Diego Gas & Electric budget request is calling for those rates to go up even more. Then, Governor Newsom’s efforts to overhaul California’s mental health system cleared a hurdle this week with the passage of his CARE Court program by the State Senate. Also, UC San Diego professor and a leading figure of immigration research Tom Wong was awarded the ACLU's Presidential Prize earlier this month. His connection to the issue is also personal. Finally, Renee Westbrook brings her one-woman show “Shelter” to the San Diego Fringe Festival. Westbrook wrote the play after experiencing homelessness.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO