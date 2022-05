I hate golf courses. I think about them all the time (I wouldn’t, as it’s illegal, but I often have the thought). They’re a waste of space and water, with only a dozen or so people playing on acres of open land at a time. Historically, golf has not allowed women or people of color to play and remains unavailable to lower-income individuals. In Utah, about 282,000 people play the sport, making up only about 11% of our population. Rich, white men continue to dominate the field.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO