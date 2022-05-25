ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Missouri State football adds future dates with Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State and Tulsa

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Missouri State football has added a few FBS teams to its future schedules which will include guaranteed payments to the university.

Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State and Tulsa are among the schools with future dates added to the Bears' schedule, according to contracts recently obtained by the News-Leader via open records request.

Non-conference opponents this season include the tail-end of a home-and-home with Central Arkansas, the home matchup in a home-and-home with UT-Martin and a road trip to Arkansas which carries a $450,000 guaranteed payment.

A new, previously unreported 2025 date with the Hogs will carry a $500,000 payment. The game will open the 2025 regular season.

A previously reported contract between Missouri State and Kansas has the two playing in Kansas in 2027 with a $500,000 payment headed the Bears' way. An additional 2023 date contract has been obtained which carries a $450,000 guaranteed payment for the Bears to open the 2023 season in Lawrence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvSzr_0fqG8sVD00

The Bears' new date to play Kansas State will be played Sept. 5, 2026, in Manhattan, Kansas, and has a $450,000 payment attached. It will be the Bears' first trip to Kansas State since 2016.

Missouri State is signed to play two dates at Tulsa beginning in 2030 with the second game taking place in 2032. The Bears will receive $400,000 for the first game and $435,000 for the second. The two dates will be the Bears' first at Tulsa since 2004.

It's been previously reported that Missouri State will visit Mizzou to open the 2029 and 2033 seasons. Each game has Missouri State receiving a $550,000 payment.

The Bears will also play at Ball State in 2024 with Missouri State set to receive $325,000.

Missouri State is 1-37 all-time against FBS opponents with its lone win coming Sept. 1, 1990, at UNLV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dw89y_0fqG8sVD00

Adjustments have also been made to future schedules with Murray State joining the Missouri Valley Football Conference. With the Racers joining the league, the non-conference contracts between the two schools have been canceled.

Dates previously held by contracts between Missouri State and Murray State in 2024 and 2025 have been replaced by home-and-home matchups with Lindenwood out of St. Charles. The Lions will compete at the FCS level for the first time this upcoming season in the Ohio Valley Conference. According to the Missouri State football media guide, the two schools have never played.

A new home-and-home with Stephen F. Austin has also been added for 2028 and 2029 with the first game to be played in Nacogdoches, Texas. The Bears haven't played Stephen F. Austin since losing to it in the second round of the 1989 playoffs.

Guarantee payments through 2033

  • 2022 — @ Arkansas ($450,000)
  • 2023 — @ Kansas ($450,000)
  • 2024 — @ Ball State ($325,000)
  • 2025 — @ Arkansas ($500,000)
  • 2026 — @ Kansas State ($450,000)
  • 2027 — @ Kansas ($500,000)
  • 2029 — @ Mizzou ($550,000)
  • 2030 — @ Tulsa ($400,000)
  • 2032 — @ Tulsa ($435,000)
  • 2033 — @ Mizzou ($550,000)

Missouri State Lady Bears update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeSsO_0fqG8sVD00

The Beth Cunningham era at Missouri State appears as if it will begin with a home date with Mizzou.

A home-and-home contract between Missouri State and Mizzou was signed by Cunningham on May 2 and has the Lady Bears hosting the Tigers on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The return date to Columbia has yet to be determined for some time in 2023.

The Lady Bears have beaten the Tigers three years in a row which is the program's longest winning streak against the Tigers since the first three times the programs played from 1973-75. Missouri State beat the Tigers 79-51 this past season at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Oklahoma State will also visit Springfield this upcoming season on Nov. 17 for the first game in a new home-and-home. The Lady Bears will go to Stillwater in 2023.

Missouri State is signed to play in the Las Vegas Invitational this upcoming season at The Mirage against two unnamed Power 5 opponents, according to the contract. The two-game per team event will take place Nov. 25 and 26.

The Lady Bears will visit Texas Christian on Dec. 9 for a one-time contract paying Missouri State $23,000.

Not much yet for men's basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z68g1_0fqG8sVD00

Only two game contracts were sent to the News-Leader for the upcoming 2022-23 men's basketball season as part of the records request.

The Bears will play their return game against Brigham Young on Nov. 16 in Provo, Utah.

The Bears will pay Central Michigan $80,000 to visit Springfield on Dec. 10 for a Saturday 2 p.m. game.

Future football schedules

2023

  • Sept. 2 - @ Kansas
  • Sept. 9 - @UTM
  • Sept. 23 - Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State)

2024

  • Aug. 31 - @ Montana
  • Sept. 7 - @ Ball State
  • Sept. 14 - vs. Lindenwood
  • Sept. 21 - vs. Tarleton State

2025

  • Aug. 30 - @ Arkansas
  • Sept. 6 - @ Lindenwood
  • Sept. 13 - vs. Northern Arizona
  • Sept. 20 - @ Kennesaw State

2026

  • Sept. 5 - @ Kansas State
  • Sept. 19 - vs. Montana

2027

  • Aug. 28 - @ Tarleton State
  • Sept. 4 - @ Kansas

2028

  • Sept. 16 - @ Stephen F. Austin

2029

  • Sept. 1 - @ Mizzou
  • Sept. 8 - @ Northern Arizona
  • Sept. 15 - vs. Stephen F. Austin

2030

  • Sept. 7 - @ Tulsa

2032

  • Sept. 4 - @ Tulsa

2033

  • Sept. 3 - @ Mizzou

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State football adds future dates with Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State and Tulsa

