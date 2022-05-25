ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

North Canton Hoover-Boardman OHSAA district final baseball game time moved up Thursday

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
The start time for the Canton Division I district final baseball game featuring Hoover High School is moving up three hours Thursday.

The new game time for the Hoover-Boardman is 2 p.m., Thursday, at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium.

The time has been moved up because of an increased chance of rain later in the day Thursday.

North Canton Hoover Sports:North Canton Hoover High School set to hire Jim Gotshall as its girls basketball head coach

The Repository

The Repository

