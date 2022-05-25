ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

'I thought it was my end': NHL legend Jaromir Jagr, 50, reveals he feared he was going to die after his car was hit by a tram in Prague

By Alex Raskin Sports
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jaromir Jagr survived a traffic collision with a tram in his native Czech Republic this week, but although he didn't suffer any major injury, the former NHL star later admitted: '[I] thought it was my end.'

The 50-year-old Jagr detailed the crash on Instagram in a post showing his black Kia EV6 with a crumpled driver's door and deployed airbags.

Nobody on the tram was hurt. Jagr suffered a slight hand injury according to Czech website, Blesk.cz. Doctors did arrive on the scene, but nobody was taken to the hospital.

The 50-year-old Jagr detailed the crash on Instagram in a post showing his black Kia EV6 with a crumpled driver's door and deployed airbags
Jaromir Jagr survived a traffic collision with a tram in his native Czech Republic but although he didn't suffer any major injury, the former NHL star later admitted: '[I] thought it was my end'
Jagr was picked up at the scene by his model girlfriend, Dominika Branišová 

Czech media is reporting that alcohol tests were negative, but Jagr is admitting responsibility for the crash, which took place on a ramp along Plzeňská Street in Prague.

'It was my fault,' he wrote, according to a translation of his Instagram post.

Jagr's 24-year NHL career is highlighted by a pair of Stanley Cup titles in his first two seasons alongside Mario Lemieux (left) with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Although he never raised the cup again, he did ultimately leave NHL with 766 goals (fourth all time) and 1,921 points (second)

'On Plzeňská, I tried to cross from one direction to another. I checked the other side and drove into it at the right time. But there was a lot of traffic and I didn't have time to react to the tram, which was going at high speed in the same direction as me.'

The shaken Jagr said he wants to move on from the 'sad event,' but did thank 'everyone for their understanding and also for their help to those who intervened on the spot.'

Jagr's model girlfriend, Dominika Branišová, also arrived at the scene, according to Blesk.cz.

Earlier, Jagr announced his return to hockey on Instagram, writing that he would play the next season for the Kladno Knights, his hometown club that he also happens to own.

'I know some of you won't believe it, but I'm really looking forward to the next season,' wrote Jagr.

Jagr's 24-year NHL career is highlighted by a pair of Stanley Cup titles in his first two seasons alongside Mario Lemieux with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Although he never raised the cup again, he did ultimately leave NHL with 766 goals (fourth all time) and 1,921 points (second).

Earlier, Jagr announced his return to hockey on Instagram, writing that he would play the next season for the Kladno Knights, his hometown club that he also happens to own

