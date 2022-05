COLUMBUS, Ohio — The tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, this week took a toll on many Americans, including teachers, many of who likely felt the impact more than most. “It was hard to go into school the day after,” said Traci Arway, a special education coordinator. “There was almost like a trauma trance in the building. Everyone was kind of just like giving that knowing look, that half-smile, and I’m not going to lie, I’m not in the same building every day, so I made sure at least three people knew I was there and which room I was in because, if something were to happen, I wanted them to know to look for me, too.”

