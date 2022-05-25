ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Bartlett approves budget, tax decrease for 2023 fiscal year

By Michael Waddell
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Bartlett residents will see a small property tax decrease over the next fiscal year, the rate dropping 2 cents compared to the current amount.

On Tuesday, May 24, the suburb’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the third and final readings adopting the $184 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year, beginning July 1, along with a coinciding drop in the property tax rate from $1.75 to $1.73 per $100 of assessed value.

There was a public hearing on both ordinances, but no one spoke on the budget or the property tax rate.

Meanwhile, Alderwoman Emily Elliott announced that the board’s next meeting in June will be her last, setting in motion the plans for naming an interim replacement.

The adoption of the budget is one of the major decisions by the city each year setting the financial blueprint for expenditures, big projects and revenue streams. The new budget year begins July 1.

Emily Elliott

“I think the citizens will look at the drop in the property tax rate as a real positive,” Bartlett Mayor A. Keith McDonald said.

Bartlett passed a $1.75 property tax rate (a .24 increase) last year. Since then, the city was given a certified recapture rate of $1.73 by Shelby County Assessor of Property Melvin Burgess.

The overall fiscal budget amount includes the city government’s $92 million in revenues and expenditures along with Bartlett City Schools’ $92.5 million operating budget .

“I think we’re in a good position. I think we’ll be leaving the city in a strong financial situation when we retire,” McDonald said, referencing that others in his administration, like Chief Administrative Officer Mark Brown, who will also retire this year. “We’ve managed through the Great Recession and then the Great Pandemic, and we’re still strong and there are good things happening.”

The mayor said providing city employees a 4% raise for the second consecutive year is important for fighting the current “wage-flation.”

“That’s a real challenge for us now, and I don’t think it’s going to let up for a while,” McDonald said.

As for Elliott, next month will be her last meeting. In March, she announced her intention to step down since she is moving out of the city.

An emotional Elliott spoke to the board Tuesday evening about ending her nearly 24-year tenure in Position 2.

“I have so enjoyed being a part of what has happened in Bartlett,” she said. “I’m proud of where we are and what has been done.”

The mayor addressed the process for finding a person to fill the rest of her term, which ends in December.

“It is the plan that Alderman Elliott will give us her resignation at the end of the next meeting, and then that will be declared vacant and we will have 30 days from that date to fill that vacancy,” he said.

City staff will interview those who submit a request to fill the final months. On July 12 the nominations will be presented to the board for consideration.

The last time a Bartlett alderman stepped down was in 2011 when John Barzano resigned because he moved out of town. Former Bartlett CAO Jay Rainey was appointed to fill his spot.

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

