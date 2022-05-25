ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Sartell sends one doubles pairing to Section 8-2A finals tournament on Thursday

By Brian Mozey, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
The Section 8-2A North sub-section individual tournament took place Tuesday in Alexandria.

Sartell had two singles players as well as two doubles pairings competing for a spot in the top four. The top four players or pairings would have a spot in the final rounds of Section 8-2A on Thursday.

The Sabres will have one doubles pairing in the final rounds as Zak Farley and Grant Clark battled through to earn the No. 3 North seed.

The Sartell duo faced off against Connor Zamzo and Jordan Fields from Detroit Lakes in the quarterfinals and won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

Farley and Clark couldn't earn the win in the semifinals as Pieter Mulde and Owen Gilbertson from Alexandria won 6-1, 6-1.

In the third-place match, Farley and Clark earned the 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ryan Meuwissen and Brennan Latimer from Alexandria.

The Sartell duo will head to the Section 8-2A individual finals tournament starting at 10 a.m. Thursday at Tech High School.

Farley and Clark will start its day against No. 2 South seed Tyler Rousslang and Ryan Schyma from Monticello in the quarterfinals. St. Cloud will also have some players at the tournament on Thursday.

St. Cloud's Ripley Garden and Jonah Atkinson earned the No. 4 South seed and will play No. 1 North seed John McNallan and Casey Rupp from Bemidji in the quarterfinals.

Michael Plombon, from St. Cloud, will have the No. 1 South seed for singles and will play No. 4 North seed Nathan Cihak from Detroit Lakes in the quarterfinals. Finally, St. Cloud's Gavin Fenstad received the No. 4 South seed for singles and will face off against No. 1 North seed Matt Benhamou from Bemidji in the quarterfinals.

The top two singles players and the top two doubles pairings for Section 8-2A will earn a spot at the state tournament in the middle of June.

Section 8-2A North Sub-Section Results

Singles

First Round

Sebastian Lau (Sartell) defeats Henry Skatvold (Moorhead), 6-1, 6-1

Quarterfinals

Noah Johnson (Bemidji) defeats Jack Michaud (Sartell), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Matt Benhamou (Bemidji) defeats Sebastian Lau (Sartell), 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Zak Farley/Grant Clark (Sartell) defeats Connor Zamzo/Jordan Fields (Detroit Lakes), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

John McNallan/Casey Rupp (Bemidji) defeats Aidan Woods/Bailey Woods (Sartell), 6-0, 6-3

Semifinals

Pieter Mulder/Owen Gilbertson (Alexandria) defeats Zak Farley/Grant Clark (Sartell), 6-1, 6-1

Third Place

Zak Farley/Grant Clark (Sartell) defeats Ryan Meuwissen/Brennan Latimer (Alexandria), 6-4, 6-4

Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 27

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,269 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,628. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Due to the upcoming holiday weekend, the next COVID update will be Tuesday, June 1.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Car vs. semi-truck crash shuts down Hwy 52 near Zumbrota for several hours

(ABC 6 News) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 shut down traffic and caused significant delays Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by Patricia Heath, 83 of Rochester was making a u-turn in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, when it collided with a northbound semi truck and trailer driven by Alishire Mahamed, 36 of St. Cloud, MN.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Bring Me The News

The latest on holiday weekend severe weather chances for Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the timing of what could be multiple rounds of strong to severe storms in Minnesota Saturday through Memorial Day. "Multiple rounds of thunderstorms expected tonight through Tuesday. Occasional severe weather is likely with any thunderstorm activity Saturday night through Monday night. The highest severe weather risks are Sunday and Monday," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
