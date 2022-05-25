MSP Investigating Three Vehicle Crash on US 113 & Bishopville Road

FELTON, Del.- A Felton man and woman wanted on active warrants were taken into custody on felony drug and related charges following a late Thursday night police chase. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, troopers observed Arthur Bentley, 56, and Stephanie Evans, 35, in a Toyota Sienna van in the area of Millchop Lane and Walnut Shade Road in Kent County. Both suspects were wanted on several active capiases and had outstanding arrest warrants. Additionally, Evans, who was operating the van, has a suspended driver’s license.
