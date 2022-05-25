MSP Investigating Three Vehicle Crash on US 113 & Bishopville Road

DOVER, Del.- A 61-year-old Dover man is facing vehicular homicide, DUI, and related charges following a Wednesday night crash that left his passenger dead. Delaware State Police said that shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a 2000 Maroon GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on Judith Road south of Dinahs Corner Road. Troopers said that is when the driver failed to negotiate a moderate left curve in the roadway and went off the western edge of Judith Road. The GMC then overturned onto its passenger side and continued to roll over until it struck a large utility pole. The GMC came to rest on its roof just west of the utility pole.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO