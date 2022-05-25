ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of pregnant fiancée

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Kendall Hock

DAYTON — A Dayton man was sentenced to fourteen years in prison for the shooting death of his pregnant fiancée.

Kendall Lee Hock, 25, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, plus three additional years for using a firearm, which must be served consecutively, according to a release from Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, Hock called 911 and reported that the victim, Angelica Ramey, had shot herself with his firearm, the release stated.

The investigation and autopsy determined that Hock had shot Ramey, who was also in the early stages of pregnancy at the time she was murdered.

According to the release, it was learned that Hock had obtained the gun the day before, despite having previously been convicted of felony drug offenses, and is legally barred from being in possession of a firearm.

Hock was indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability on January 20, 2021.

He was also indicted for two counts of violating a protection order, but it was unrelated to the shooting.

In April 2021, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Hock on additional counts, including two counts murder, one count felonious assault (deadly weapon),one count felonious assault (serious physical harm) one count involuntary manslaughter (unlawful termination of pregnancy), two counts of having weapons while under disability, and two counts of violating a protection order.

Hock entered a plea on April 29, 2022 and was found guilty by the court on one count of involuntary manslaughter with a 3‐year firearm specification and one count of having weapons while under disability, the release stated.

In addition to being sentenced to fourteen years in prison, Hock was ordered to pay $2096.12 in restitution for the funeral expenses of the victim.

©2022 Cox Media Group

