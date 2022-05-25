Gasper “Gus” Guerino, Farrell, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – June E. Wren, age 97 formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at Avalon Springs Nursing Center in Mercer on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. June was born January 13, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of George and Bertha Lund Tribley. She was a graduate of...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, May 26, 2022, Bert William Rowbotham, age 93, of Youngstown, Ohio, went home to our Lord. He was born in Youngstown on June 1, 1928, to James Henry and Ruth (Ellis) Rowbotham. He graduated from Chaney High School in 1948. Bert was employed...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian K. Holbrook, 44, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at his brother’s residence. He was born January 14, 1978, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Claude E. and Divetta Coleman Holbrook. Brian enjoyed playing his guitar, playing poker, motorcycles, computers...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Bernard Smaltz, 91, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Born on November 26, 1930 to Robert and Adeline Bernard Smaltz, he was a graduate of Ursuline High School in 1948, where he was a four year starter on the football team. Bill then attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and St. Mary Seminary in Cleveland.
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan A. Laughlin, 62, died Friday morning, May 27, 2022 at home. She was born May 6, 1960 in Logan, Ohio, a daughter of Silvio and Virginia Ross DePascale. Susan, a 1978 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a homemaker and a member of St....
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Denise A. Condo, 72, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, in the Cleveland Clinic. Mrs. Condo was born March 28, 1950, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Theresa (Sarcinella) Potts. She was a 1968 graduate of Hickory High School...
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Airgood, Jr., 55, of Sharon passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in his home. Charles was born April 7,1967, in New Castle, a son of the late Charles James Airgood, Sr. and Ruth Ann (Amon) Airgood. Charles was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh...
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Cukec, of Struthers, passed away in Mississippi on Monday, May 23, 2022. Irene was born on August 29, 1921, in Pennsylvania. She was a daughter of John and Helen Holby. She was married to Joseph J. Cukec of Struthers (deceased) and had two...
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas B. DeCesare, age 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a courageous 11-month battle with cancer. Nicholas grew up in Forest Hills, PA where he attended Churchill High School and later Penn State at University...
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Creed, 87, died Thursday morning, May 26, 2022 at her home. She was born March 16, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Brosel A. “Bud” and Margaret E. Pettycrew Wills. Mrs. Creed, a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High School attended Youngstown...
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Alan Renstrom, 67, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home. Randall (Randy) was born December 27, 1954, in Youngstown, son of Jim and De Ann Renstrom. Randy was a 1973 graduate of Struthers High School. He was employed at Youngstown Sheet &...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rene Joseph Susa, 65, passed away at home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born on February 21, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Tessie (Wulbeck) Susa. Rene is survived by his wife, Deborah Susa; children, Eric (Victoria Roberts) Susa of Mentor, Ohio,...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances A. Beish, 61, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, in the arms of her loving family. She was born October 24, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Armand and Rita (Zucarelli) Buccieri. Fran was a 1978 graduate of Cardinal...
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Kimmel, 83, passed away at his home in Austintown on Thursday, May 26, 2022 surrounded by his family. David graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1956. He served in the US Navy from 1958-1962. He married his wife Berneice “Rickie” in 1963....
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anton J. Totta, age 75, of Warren passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. He was born on December 26, 1946 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late George Totta and Helen Irene (Davis) Totta.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marienne G. Burick, 79, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Mercy Health after a brief illness. She was born on October 6, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Anne (Kirlik) Burick and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate from...
NEW SPRINGFIELD – Donald Edward Manning, 80, passed away unexpectedly at his home in New Springfield Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022. Mr. Manning was born on September 8, 1941, in Salem, a son of H. Donald and Elizabeth (Jacobson) Manning. He was a Springfield Local High School graduate. Donald...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta R. “Lorrie” Graziani, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Summa Health Akron City Hospital. She was born October 12, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ross and Mary Bero Bertelli. Lorrie graduated from Villa Marie High School and...
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Israel, 86, died Monday, May 23, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Robert, affectionately known as “Bob” and “Izzy”, was born May 16, 1936 in St. Marys, West Virginia, a son of Fremont and Ruby Gardner Israel. At...
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Megela Miller, 89, peacefully entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 18, 1933 and was the daughter of Ann and Arthur Miller. Marilyn grew up on the south side of Youngstown, not too far from the smoke, flames and soot of the Youngstown Steel Mills.
