ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical Examiner Suggests SF Police Officers Fatally Shot Two Men, One of Whom Was Unarmed, One Had Knife

SFist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SFPD will be under scrutiny in the coming months for the fatal shooting of civilians, in this case two men who were possibly both homeless who were engaged in an altercation at Mariposa Park when officers arrived last week. Officers were called to the park, in the area...

sfist.com

Comments / 3

Related
TheDailyBeast

Bodycam Footage Shows Four Cops Shooting Two Men Fighting on the Ground

Bodycam footage released on Friday shows San Francisco officers firing numerous times at two men who had been fighting on the ground on May 19, both of whom died from their injuries. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, police had been responding to a 911 call about one man “beating the crap” out of the other. When they arrived, officials said, they found that both men were wielding knives as they fought each other. Police said they used verbal warnings and non-lethal attempts to de-escalate the situation, but when one man “suddenly climbed over the top” of the other and twice made a “stabbing motion,” four cops started shooting. San Francisco Deputy Public Defender Alexandra Pray, who once represented one of the men, called the deadly encounter “an inexcusable tragedy.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Prosecutors: Gilroy police officer lawfully killed suspect who ambushed her

GILROY – A Gilroy police officer who fatally shot an attempted murder suspect who had ambushed her during a call last September will not face charges, prosecutors said Friday.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Officer Catalina Fraide was acting within the law when she shot 40-year-old David Lopez."Officer Catalina Fraide's disciplined response to a live-fire ambush by a violent felon intent on killing police officers is a credit to her training, professionalism, and courage," said a report by Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker. "Consequently, no criminal liability attaches to her. Officer Fraide's actions were both lawful and...
GILROY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Police Shooting#Police Accountability#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Sfpd#Medical Examiner#Unkn
eastcountytoday.net

San Leandro Police Make Arrest in March Homicide

On Friday, March 25th, around 11:38 pm, San Leandro police officers responded to the area of Cunha’s Cocktails, located at 155 Pelton Center Way, regarding a shooting. Arriving officers located a victim outside of the bar, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Officers provided emergency life-saving measures until the victim was transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect stole OPD car, led officers on chase that ended in Vallejo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after stealing an Oakland Police Department vehicle and leading officers on a chase, OPD said. The pursuit ended in Vallejo, where the suspect was arrested. The incident began just before 8:30 p.m., when an OPD officer responded to an unrelated assault incident. While the officer […]
VALLEJO, CA
ksro.com

Man Shot by Parole Agents in Santa Rosa Identified

The man critically wounded after being shot by state parole agents in Fountaingrove has been identified. Forty-nine-year-old Charles Wyatt was shot Wednesday afternoon. Wyatt was shot after agents went to his home to arrest him for violating terms of his parole. He has a criminal record dating back to 1992 that includes charges of rape, false imprisonment, assault on a peace officer, and drug-related offenses. Authorities still haven’t said what prompted the agents to shoot. It’s also unclear if Wyatt was armed.
SANTA ROSA, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo officer who killed Sean Monterrosa’s termination overturned

VALLEJO – The Vallejo police officer who shot and killed Sean Monterrosa in 2020 had his termination overturned following a mandatory appeal hearing, sources with knowledge of the proceeding told the Vallejo Sun. The department sought to fire Detective Jarrett Tonn for violations of the department’s use of force...
VALLEJO, CA
48hills.org

Two unhoused men were fighting. The cops killed them both. Why?

The San Francisco Police Department finally released details on the office-involved shooting of two men under an I-280 overpass May 19—in on online-only town meeting Friday afternoon before a long holiday weekend, when news coverage is guaranteed to be low and public interest is typically limited. Yet more than...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hayward police seek 'reckless' motorcycle driver

HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police sent out an alert Friday saying they are trying to figure out who this "reckless" motorcycle rider is. They shared images of a man in a black helmet, T-shirt and jeans popping a wheelie on a Suzuki in the middle of the street. Police said...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Off-duty Oakland police officer involved in non-fatal shooting near school

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating a non-fatal shooting Wednesday morning involving an off-duty OPD officer, authorities said. The shooting occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 35th Street, two blocks from Hoover Elementary School. Initially there was no information regarding injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting from authorities.The public was asked to avoid the area after the incident. The school was placed on lockdown during the incident "out of an abundance of caution." It was later reopened.Police later confirmed that they were contacted regarding the shooting by the off-duty officer who said they "were...
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sentenced to 13 years in prison in fatal Fremont DUI crash

FREMONT (CBS SF)  -- A Fremont man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison following his conviction related to a hit-and-run, DUI crash that claimed the life of a elderly woman on St. Patrick's Day in 2019.Fremont police said Juan Martinez received the sentence after his conviction for voluntary manslaughter, DUI, and hit and run with injury. Acting to investigators, Martinez was driving while intoxicated and veered into oncoming traffic on Central Ave. His vehicle collided with a vehicle occupied by William and Erlinda Domingo, a married couple in their 70's who were driving home from a church service. The crash resulted in Erlinda's death. William was also seriously injured.After the crash, Martinez fled the scene and hid, but was later apprehended by responding officers. He was eventually charged with murder under the "Watson Murder" ruling in addition to several other felony charges. The "Watson Murder" rule refers to a situation in which a person with a prior driving under the influence conviction, is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and causes another vehicle accident that results in a death.  Under these conditions, the suspect can be charged with murder.
FREMONT, CA
ksro.com

State Parole Agents Shoot Suspect in Santa Rosa

A suspect is critically wounded after being shot by state parole agents in Santa Rosa. The man was shot by agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in the Fountaingrove neighborhood at about 1:40 Wednesday afternoon. The man was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Authorities have yet to say what prompted the parole agents to open fire. No one else was hurt.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest pair in connection to April homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose have arrested two men who are suspected of a fatally shooting a man back in April. The San Jose Police Department announced that 33-year-old Henry Nguyen and 38-year-old Johnson Nguyen, both San Jose residents, have been taken into custody after police believe the pair is responsible […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy