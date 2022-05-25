Medical Examiner Suggests SF Police Officers Fatally Shot Two Men, One of Whom Was Unarmed, One Had Knife

FREMONT (CBS SF) -- A Fremont man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison following his conviction related to a hit-and-run, DUI crash that claimed the life of a elderly woman on St. Patrick's Day in 2019.Fremont police said Juan Martinez received the sentence after his conviction for voluntary manslaughter, DUI, and hit and run with injury. Acting to investigators, Martinez was driving while intoxicated and veered into oncoming traffic on Central Ave. His vehicle collided with a vehicle occupied by William and Erlinda Domingo, a married couple in their 70's who were driving home from a church service. The crash resulted in Erlinda's death. William was also seriously injured.After the crash, Martinez fled the scene and hid, but was later apprehended by responding officers. He was eventually charged with murder under the "Watson Murder" ruling in addition to several other felony charges. The "Watson Murder" rule refers to a situation in which a person with a prior driving under the influence conviction, is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and causes another vehicle accident that results in a death. Under these conditions, the suspect can be charged with murder.

