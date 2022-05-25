Lakers are reportedly considering keeping Russell Westbrook I THE HERD

NBA reporter Mark Medina joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the Golden State Warriors, who are going to their first NBA Finals since 2019. Medina tells Colin how Steph Curry's leadership propelled this Warriors team to a successful season, and how Steve Kerr's ability to elevate an already strong roster is a credit to his coaching skill. Plus, the two share their thoughts on the Eastern Conference Finals, and what it would take for the Boston Celtics to close out the series against the Miami Heat. The two also discuss the future of Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles, and reports of a current split between LeBron James and the Lakers' organization in their choices in potential head coaches.

