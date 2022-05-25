ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers are reportedly considering keeping Russell Westbrook I THE HERD

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd thinks it's a mistake for the Los Angeles Lakers to...

How should Lakers build their roster? Worthy offers opinion

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't have the season they anticipated — and they certainly didn't have the caliber of season they paid for. Their 33-49 finish was good enough for fourth in the Pacific Division and 11th in the Western Conference. Their superstars — LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook — struggled to mesh.
Steph Curry's leadership propels GS to 2022 NBA Finals I THE HERD

NBA reporter Mark Medina joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the Golden State Warriors, who are going to their first NBA Finals since 2019. Medina tells Colin how Steph Curry's leadership propelled this Warriors team to a successful season, and how Steve Kerr's ability to elevate an already strong roster is a credit to his coaching skill. Plus, the two share their thoughts on the Eastern Conference Finals, and what it would take for the Boston Celtics to close out the series against the Miami Heat. The two also discuss the future of Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles, and reports of a current split between LeBron James and the Lakers' organization in their choices in potential head coaches.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Colin Cowherd
Why Steph Curry is the 'most influential player ever' I THE HERD

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their sixth Finals in eight seasons with a 120-110 Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and was named Western Conference MVP. He is arguably a game changer and four games away from another ring and even Finals MVP. Hear why Colin Cowherd is 'done arguing for Curry.'
Celtics sold patience in Game 5 win vs. Heat I THE HERD

The Miami Heat were not hot in their Game 5 loss against the Boston Celtics. Miami shot 7-for-45 behind the three-point line, and Jimmy Butler's knee injury has clearly affected him. He finished with just 13 points and six rebounds, while Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and snagged 10 boards. Boston's young duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 47 points in a low scoring 93-80 victory. The Celtics are now one win away from sealing the Eastern Conference title. Hear why Colin Cowherd says he 'was never sold on Miami.'
Warriors are still hungry despite sixth Finals in eight seasons I THE HERD

The Golden State Warriors have returned to the NBA Finals after defeating Luka Dončić's Dallas Mavericks 120-100. This marks their sixth Finals appearance in eight years and Steph Curry was named the Western Conference MVP, while Klay Thompson finished with a game-high 32 points. Colin Cowherd reacts to the Warriors' win and explains why their stars are 'still hungry and have something to prove.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Herd#The Los Angeles Lakers#Lebron James Lakers
Saints retooling offense with new-look receiving corps

Jameis Winston is working his way back to full strength for the New Orleans Saints, and the big-armed QB has quickly become fond of the receiving corps he's been endowed with. "He's smooth as the other side of the pillow!" Winston said this week of rookie wideout Chris Olave. Winston...
How does Luka Dončić stack up to a young LeBron James? I THE HERD

Luka Dončić's fourth NBA season is in the books after a Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors. His numbers are comparable to young LeBron James in his fourth year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but how does Luka stack up to the King? Both players carried their teams on the shoulders but LeBron's offseason plans differed. Colin Cowherd weighs in on how much Luka really stacks up to young LeBron.
Colin Kaepernick reportedly completed workout with Raiders I UNDISPUTED

According to reports, Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday. This was the second time Kaepernick met with a team and the first time he worked out for a franchise since his last season in 2016. Shannon Sharpe predicts whether the former San Francisco 49ers QB will make the Raiders' roster or not.
Jimmy Butler's Heat fall apart in Game 5 vs. Celtics I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Miami Heat looked defeated in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference series, and while the Boston Celtics didn't have a stellar performance either, they pulled off a 93-80 win, taking the lead in the series 3-2. While Nick Wright previously predicted Jimmy Butler in the Heat would win this series in 7, watch as he reveals why he's no longer confident in that pick.
Luka says he 'played terrible', Mavs eliminated in Game 5 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Luka Dončić carried the Dallas Mavericks on his back to the Western Conference Finals, but couldn't seem to find his stride against the Golden State Warriors to advance and face the East. Now, with the Mavericks eliminated from the playoffs in 5 games, Nick Wright explores where his team went wrong, and where they can improve if they want to see another conference final next season.
If Celtics advance, can they take down Warriors in Finals? I UNDISPUTED

The Golden State Warriors advanced to the Finals last night and the Boston Celtics have a 3-2 series lead over the Miami Heat. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Boston is also favored by 8.5 points in Game 6. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their early Finals predictions if the Celtics do advance to play the Warriors.
KD's legacy in question with Warriors returning Finals? I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets has yet to bare much fruit. Meanwhile, after defeating the Dallas Mavericks, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are headed to another NBA Final, the 6th time in 8 seasons. Chris Broussard decides if Golden State winning a championship makes KD's choice to walk away look like a really bad one.
Will Colin Kaepernick suit up in a Raiders uniform? I THE HERD

Colin Kaepernick reportedly completed a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday. This was his first workout with an NFL franchise since 2016. Colin Cowherd weighs in on Kap's workout and discusses whether the Raiders should sign the former QB or not.
