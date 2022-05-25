ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Romee Strijd is pregnant! Former Victoria’s Secret Angel confirms she is expecting her second child with fiancé Lauren van Leeuwen

By Jason Chester for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd has confirmed she is expecting her second child fiancé Lauren van Leeuwen.

The couple confirmed the news on Wednesday, two years after they welcomed their first child - 17-month-old daughter Mint - in 2020.

In an Instagram post of the three of them, 26-year-old model Romee wrote: 'Soon we will be a family of 4. Can’t wait.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKja2_0fqG3pX900
Happy news: Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd has confirmed she is expecting her second child fiancé Lauren van Leeuwen

On the announcement of their first child, Romee spoke about motherhood being her “biggest dream” amid fears about “natural” conception surrounding her diagnosis of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

She wrote: 'WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE. Being a mom … is my biggest dream. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.'

Romee explained that throughout her career, she had “pressured [her] body too much” as she admitted she bypassed restrictive dieting and had relocated back the Netherlands to be closer her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knRj7_0fqG3pX900
Excited: The couple confirmed the news on Wednesday, two years after they welcomed their first child - 17-month-old daughter Mint - in 2020

She said: 'I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling.

'I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed.'

On Mint’s first birthday last December, Romme marked the “special” occasion on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04J7DZ_0fqG3pX900
Proud mother: Romee regularly shares photos of infant daughter Mint on social media 

She said: 'This year has been so special. Our lifes [sic] have changed completely, from always on the go and working non stop to being your mom and dad in the Netherlands surrounded by family.

' You make us smile every day (and tired every morning).'

The next month, the Alexander McQueen model revealed her engagement, writing “I said YES,” on a photo from their holiday in Switzerland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnRLv_0fqG3pX900
I said yes: The Dutch model accepted Lauren van Leeuwen's marriage proposal during a romantic trip to the Swiss Alps 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Elsa Pataky reveals husband Chris Hemsworth encouraged her to return to work after she quit acting to raise their children: 'He said it must have been difficult to put aside my career'

Elsa Pataky returns to the big screen in her new Netflix movie, Interceptor. And on Friday, the Spanish actress, 45, said that it was her husband Chris Hemsworth who encouraged her to return to work after she took time off to raise the couple's young children. 'He's said to me...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Romee Strijd
Daily Mail

Woman who saved for six months to get a £250 tattoo of her late grandmother is left with 'awful' inking that looks more like Rod Stewart

A mother who spent £250 on a tattoo of her late grandmother has been left heartbroken because it 'looks more like Rod Stewart'. Sarah Jackson, 38, from Warrington, Cheshire, wanted a 'permanent reminder' of 'mother figure' Thelma Jackson, and so she booked to have a giant portrait of her inked on her upper arm at Creative Tattoo Warrington.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Van Leeuwen#Fiance#Maternity#Mint
Daily Mail

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, 77, leaves hospital five days after his stroke and wishes the Queen a happy Platinum Jubilee - but reveals he faces an 'uphill battle' to speak again

The Duchess of Sussex’s father left hospital last night, five days after having a stroke – and promptly sent his best wishes to the Queen for a happy Jubilee. Retired Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, 77, who is estranged from Meghan, said: ‘I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'People want to put my baby in the microwave!' Amber Heard sobs on the stand and says she wakes up screaming from nightmares, has threats made against her and her child's life and can't get work due to Johnny Depp's 'smear campaign'

Amber Heard broke down on the stand as she told the courtroom how Johnny Depp's 'smear campaign' against her has upended her life. Asked by her own attorney how she has suffered as a result of Depp's statement, Heard said, 'I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. 'Even just...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry knows he needs a sprinkle of the Firm's 'magic fairy dust' to make money but risks being totally 'cut off' if he reveals too much in his memoirs and Netflix documentary, historian claims

Prince Harry knows he needs a sprinkle of the Royal Family's 'magic fairy dust' if he wants to continue making money in California, a royal expert has claimed. Author and historian Tessa Dunlop told True Royal TV's the Royal Beat that the Duke of Sussex, 37, is in a difficult position because he is trading on his royal ties but does not want to expose too much in case he is completely cut off.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

94 years on, but there's no mistaking that grin! Pictures reveal how the Queen is still adopting the same stance and mischievous smile she had as a toddler

With her hands clasped together, a slightly mischievous smile on her face and a string of pearls around her neck, it is a pose that many have come to expect from Britain's longest-serving Monarch. And today a newly revealed picture from a collection of rarely seen private family photographs –...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

'I completely forgot I won': Emma Raducanu, 19, insists she's 'a normal teenager' that 'wishes she had a holiday' after winning US open and adds her mum 'still shouts at her about her messy bedroom'

Emma Raducanu has insisted she's 'just a normal teenager' and that her 'mum still shouts at her,' despite her meteoric rise to fame. The sports star, 19, who lives in Bromley, south London, has had a rapid rise to A-list celebrity status following her US Open triumph last September, and has since been invited to be ambassador for an array of luxury brands.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy Baby announces she's been released from hospital after suffering stroke: 'I have to learn how to do a lot of things all over again'

Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy Baby took to Instagram to tell her fans that she was out of the hospital after suffering a stroke. The 50-year-old reality star, whose real name is Shirlene Pearson, posted several videos to her Instagram on Friday providing updates on her condition. 'I just...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

371K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy