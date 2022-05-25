ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Prince Harry lookalike – you won’t believe how much I’ll be taking home after the Jubilee

By Britta Zeltmann
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37V2wL_0fqG32o900

A PRINCE Harry lookalike expects to rake in more than £5,000 over the course of the Platinum Jubilee.

Rhys Whittock, 38, learned he was a dead ringer for the flame-haired royal when guests gawped at the resemblance at a dinner party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c95sL_0fqG32o900
Rhys Whittock rakes in around £500 to £700 per job Credit: Getty

He went on to made the likeness into a money-spinning career - realising how lucrative his talent was when Harry and Meghan got engaged in 2017.

The doppelganger, from Southwark, London, typically earns between £500 and £700 for every Prince Harry job he does - and has already bagged 12 events marking the Jubilee.

It means he's likely to rake in over £5,000 over the celebratory period - and despite being a huge fan of the royals, he'll have little time to celebrate as himself.

Rhys told My London: “I couldn’t think of a better job. It’s the best job in the world.”

During busy periods like the lead up to Royal Wedding in 2018, Rhys said he can work up to two jobs a day, finding times like these “very profitable”.

He explained he uses a selection of looks, including a grey suit, a blue suit and a replica of Harry’s military attire.

He managed to source the outfit - his most popular look - from a military surplus seller and had replicas made of the prince’s medals.

Rhys said: “I went into loads of details to get it as spot on as I could.

“People love the military clothes - it gives that extra bit of distinctiveness and is so identifiable as Prince Harry.”

Alongside his agents and self-promotion via his website and social media, Rhys is now using Airtasker, a local services marketplace, to advertise his skills for Jubilee entertainment.

The Londoner says he gets invited to parties, meets “amazing” people and travels around the world as a result.

He also works with other royal lookalikes to make the gigs more convincing.

Remembering a time when a woman spotted him walking back from Windsor alongside a Prince William double, Rhys said: “She gasped for breath and asked for a photo.

"She was so excited that we didn’t have the heart to tell her we’re not them.

"She had come to Windsor for the day and gone home with a photo of the princes to show her family. It made her day.”

As Meghan and Harry's engagement dominated the news, Rhys began working with his new colleague - Meghan's lookalike, Sarah Mhlanga from Manchester.

He has worked with other Meghans since and will often team up with Williams, Kates, Charles and the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126ZCq_0fqG32o900
The doppelganger expects to make around £5,000 over the Jubilee celebrations Credit: theprinceharrylookalike/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTHaD_0fqG32o900
Rhys said his career took off when Meghan and Harry got engaged Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dLBJ_0fqG32o900
Rhys says Harry's military attire is his most popular look Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45edl9_0fqG32o900
Rhys pictured with Meghan Markle lookalike Sylvia Aliford on This Morning Credit: Rex

