CHELSEA: NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED REZONING
3 days ago
Notice is hereby given that the Chelsea Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing for the amendment of the Chelsea City Zoning Ordinance (Ord. No. 181). The requested change would revise the Zoning Map from MH (Manufactured Home) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential) in the area described as:. Tax Code:...
Pursuant to Michigan Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended, notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m., on Monday, June 20, 2022. The hearing will take place at 3515 Broad St., Dexter, Michigan. The purpose of hearing is to take public comments regarding the following variance application:
Lyndon Township has begun the process of updating its Recreation Plan. In follow up to the May 10 township board meeting, board trustee Tim Eder reached out to The Sun Times News to update the community on the meeting and what came out of it. As far as the recreation...
The following highlights come from Dexter’s City Manager, Community Development Manager, and Mayor reports submitted to the City Council on May 23, 2022. Affordable Housing Options: Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol stated in her written report, “The need for diverse options of affordable housing has become increasingly relevant for the economic development community, especially in Michigan. Private companies seek communities that have a healthy inventory of homes when making location decisions, but today’s market has not been able to keep up because housing costs have increased faster than incomes. To address the situation, the Michigan Economic Developers Association (MEDA) has published a guide called “Housing is Economic Development - A Guidebook for using Tax Increment Financing for Housing Development.”
WASHTENAW COUNTY BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE DESIRABILITY OF. IMPROVEMENT PROJECT AND THE ESTABLISHMENT OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT (SAD) THE RECORD OWNERS OF, AND PARTIES WITH INTEREST IN, ANY LANDS WITHIN THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT DESCRIBED BELOW:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Washtenaw County...
The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD), with support from the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission’s Office and Ypsilanti District Library, will host a free native plant swap on June 12th, 2022 at the Ypsilanti District Library Whittaker Branch (5577 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197) between 1 - 2:30 pm. Everyone is welcome to come to this potluck style event whether or not you bring a plant to "pass". If bringing native plants from your yard to share, please label them. If you are looking for a few native plants to add to your yard, please investigate your site conditions (sun exposure, soil type, soil moisture) to ensure a good match. Feel free to attend if you’d like to learn more about native plants, practice your identification skills, help others select appropriate plants for their sites, or socialize with native plant enthusiasts! If you would like to help weed and/or install “leftover” plants (starting at 2:15 pm) along the edges of the detention basin and/or pollinator garden at the Ypsilanti District Library, please bring gloves and a trowel.
Area hikers put their legs to good use this past May 7. The grueling event, aptly named “The Crucible,” is designed to challenge your inner fortitude while supporting a local cause. The Crucible is a strenuous 23-mile trek beginning and ending at Portage Lake at the western end...
Curious about how to play disc golf? Interested in finding a new way to enjoy the outdoors while playing a new sport? Join us for our Summer Solstice Disc Golf Clinic and mini Tournament at Hudson Mills Metropark on June 18, 2022! Registration closes on June 6, so register now before slots fill up.
The Dexter boys' golf team struggled at the SEC Red Finals in Ann Arbor Tuesday finishing in a sixth-place tie with Bedford at the event. Dexter and Bedford each finished with a team score of 353. Defending D1 state champion Ann Arbor Skyline shot a round of 309 to claim the Red title.
Things didn’t look good early in the SEC Red championship game Friday when Monroe jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but the Dreadnaughts would use a late rally to take an 8-4 win and claim the league title in the first season in the SEC Red for the Dreads.
