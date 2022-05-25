ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspects

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

According to Springfield Police, two women were accused of entering an Ulta Beauty store on South Veterans Parkway and walking out with 35 fragrances without paying on May 16. It was reported that the women left the store in a black Nissan Altima with the license plate DJ734214.

Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in Rantoul shooting

Anyone with information on the identities of these women is asked to submit their information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2,500.

Comments / 3

Manda
3d ago

pretty sure there's too many letters/numbers in that license plate... unless I'm missing something

Reply(1)
4
