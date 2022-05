GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-A Grand Island man has been arrested after police said they found him passed out behind the wheel with two children in his vehicle. Police said at around 4:41 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Broadwell Ave. after it was reported that an adult male was passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a child hanging out the driver's side window.

