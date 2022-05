WASHINGTON (TND) — The gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not confronted by police before he entered the school, a Texas law enforcement official said Thursday. The statement contradicts earlier statements from a Department of Public Safety (DPS) representative who said a school resource officer had “engaged” with the suspect before he went in the school.

