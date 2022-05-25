Business Beat -- Walford ready to design your home changes

YORK -- With the help of Andrew Quick, a member of Boy Scout Troop 174, the Veterans Avenue of Flags will soon be on display along the north and south routes of York. Quick grew up in a patriotic family. He is the son of Brian and Molly Quick of York. When looking for his Eagle Scout projects, Quick wanted to do something that would be rewarding and helpful to the community. Brian introduced Andrew to Bruce Wagner of Wagner Decorating and Hobby Shop who was the founder of York’s Avenue of Flags 25 years ago.

