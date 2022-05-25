Former Yuba City church administrator accused of wire fraud, identity theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former Yuba City church administrator has been charged with 22 counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft as part of a scheme to embezzle church funds, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Chanell Easton, 36, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma worked at a Yuba City church from June 2013 to February 2018. The Attorney’s Office accuses her of stealing over $360,000 from the church, food pantry and youth ministry, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Easton also opened five business credit cards in the church’s name without the church’s knowledge and used them, along with the youth pastor’s credit card, for purchases at a hair salon, retail stores, online retailers, vacation rental services and to buy concert tickets, according to Talbert.

She then paid off the balance of the credit cards with the church’s money, as well as her own credit card debt, after transferring some of the money to her own bank accounts.

Checks were also written by Easton to others for personal expenses and she wrote checks to herself by forging the signature of the church’s treasurer and the head volunteer of the church’s food pantry, according to Talbot.

Easton is facing a 20-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine for each count of wire fraud, along with a mandatory two-year sentence on each count of aggravated identity theft.

