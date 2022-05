Chicago office investor Ameritus, turning its attention to the booming multifamily market, is set to spend $50 million to gobble up a suburban Wheeling development. Ameritus, led by Benjamin Nummy, Jeb Scherb and Bob Buddington, has so far shelled out $30 million for 75 percent of the Hunt Club, made up of 74 six-unit buildings, public records show. It just snagged a $50 million loan from California’s CoreVest American Finance to buy the rest of the units, all of which were owned by individual investors, and start renovating, according to Nummy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO