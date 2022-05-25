CHELSEA: NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED SPECIAL LAND USE
An application has been filed by Amy Collins for a Special Use Permit to allow banquet facility in the DT–Mixed Use District. This property is located within the Clocktower Plaza and is currently vacant leaseable space. Tax Code: 06-06-12-111-001...
Pursuant to Michigan Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended, notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m., on Monday, June 20, 2022. The hearing will take place at 3515 Broad St., Dexter, Michigan. The purpose of hearing is to take public comments regarding the following variance application:
Lyndon Township has begun the process of updating its Recreation Plan. In follow up to the May 10 township board meeting, board trustee Tim Eder reached out to The Sun Times News to update the community on the meeting and what came out of it. As far as the recreation...
The following highlights come from Dexter’s City Manager, Community Development Manager, and Mayor reports submitted to the City Council on May 23, 2022. Affordable Housing Options: Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol stated in her written report, “The need for diverse options of affordable housing has become increasingly relevant for the economic development community, especially in Michigan. Private companies seek communities that have a healthy inventory of homes when making location decisions, but today’s market has not been able to keep up because housing costs have increased faster than incomes. To address the situation, the Michigan Economic Developers Association (MEDA) has published a guide called “Housing is Economic Development - A Guidebook for using Tax Increment Financing for Housing Development.”
May 27, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. According to Northville Township officials plans for the demolition of the 11 remaining vacant building at the site of the former Northville State Psychiatric Hospital has been expedited and work is scheduled to start in late June. Last week township police responding to a fire...
WASHTENAW COUNTY BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE DESIRABILITY OF. IMPROVEMENT PROJECT AND THE ESTABLISHMENT OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT (SAD) THE RECORD OWNERS OF, AND PARTIES WITH INTEREST IN, ANY LANDS WITHIN THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT DESCRIBED BELOW:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Washtenaw County...
By Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy. The Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), Air Quality Division (AQD) has issued several violation notices in an ongoing investigation related to numerous complaints of offensive odors from residents living near the Crimson Holdings, LLC facility in Adrian. Crimson...
The Marine City Commission approved a listing agreement between the city and Pilot Property Group for 303 S. Water St., known as the Guy Center, at its May 19 meeting. On April 21, commissioners approved a motion that the city sells 303 S. Water St. and holds the proceeds in a restricted fund until the city commission decides what the Guy Community Center should be with consideration to the will, resolution and legal obligations that it entails. The motion also provided City Manager Holly Tatman the authority to choose from the realtor list that the city already received for the sale of the property.
Stepped up code and parking enforcement in the City of Howell prompted some recent chatter on social media. At Monday night’s meeting, Council approved the purchase of a new T2 ticketing software with printers to issue parking tickets. City Manager Erv Suida explained that per a court ruling, municipalities...
The continuing saga of what will happen to the white Hunter House restaurant property near Maple and Woodward in downtown Birmingham has made its way to the city commission. And the commission has questions. A developer wanting to to construct a multi-story mixed-use development, a project that's been in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI — Hundreds of trees are proposed to be cut down for a 43-unit apartment complex around a wetland area in southeast Ann Arbor. Auburn Hills-based developer Trowbridge Companies submitted plans to the city earlier this year for a proposed development called Platt Road Townhomes along the west side of Platt Road just north of Interstate 94 and Southeast Area Park.
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools board member Ernesto Querijero was criticized by members of the school community and fellow board members for his role in having a bulletin board showcasing Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders removed from a school during a recent visit. Students, parents and a...
Garbage collection will be delayed by one day for Memorial Day. The schedule for the week is as follows:. Monday’s Route: Collection on Tuesday (5/31) Tuesday’s Route: Collection on Wednesday (6/1) Wednesday’s Route: Collection on Thursday (6/2) Thursday’s Route: Collection on Friday (6/3) Friday’s Route: Collection...
HEIGHTS — Hines Drive from Ann Arbor Trail to Ford Road May 31 to June 3 while the Wayne County Parks Division performs wetlands and habitat work. Wayne County Parks Division will construct new wetlands, remove invasive species, and plant native floodplain prairies to provide habitat and water quality benefits to the Rouge River. The area is identified by the Alliance of Rouge Communities as an area of concern within the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD), with support from the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission’s Office and Ypsilanti District Library, will host a free native plant swap on June 12th, 2022 at the Ypsilanti District Library Whittaker Branch (5577 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197) between 1 - 2:30 pm. Everyone is welcome to come to this potluck style event whether or not you bring a plant to "pass". If bringing native plants from your yard to share, please label them. If you are looking for a few native plants to add to your yard, please investigate your site conditions (sun exposure, soil type, soil moisture) to ensure a good match. Feel free to attend if you’d like to learn more about native plants, practice your identification skills, help others select appropriate plants for their sites, or socialize with native plant enthusiasts! If you would like to help weed and/or install “leftover” plants (starting at 2:15 pm) along the edges of the detention basin and/or pollinator garden at the Ypsilanti District Library, please bring gloves and a trowel.
The City of Detroit has awarded its very first license for a recreational marijuana shop. Soon after marijuana businesses became legal in Michigan in 2019, Doghouse Farms spent roughly $4 million to open its Detroit facility.
PORTAGE, MI -- Portage city leaders will buy the now closed West Lake Drive-In and demolish it for green space. The Portage City Council approved the purchase of the former lakeside burger joint at its meeting Tuesday, May 24. The city will pay $376,000 plus closing costs for the property....
LANSING – A state elections panel on Thursday deadlocked 2-2 on whether five Republican candidates for governor should be barred from the August primary ballot because they each submitted too many fraudulent signatures, and an official said the effect of the vote is to disqualify the candidates.
(May 28, 2022 8:16 AM) Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing an entire interchange in Parma for the summer, along with a ramp at I-94 and West Avenue in Jackson as the I-94 project continues. MDOT will close the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Parma to build a roundabout. This...
Earlier this month, Corktown resident Ely Hydes fell through a hole in the Spruce Street pedestrian bridge, plunging 15 feet to the Lodge Freeway below. Media reports show that Hydes, who landed just feet away from traffic on the roadway itself, suffered painful-looking bruises and serious lacerations. But what do...
LANSING – Oakland County businessman Perry Johnson filed a challenge with the Michigan Court of Appeals on Friday to a state elections panel's action, which disqualifies him from the August primary ballot.
