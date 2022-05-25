CHELSEA: NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED SPECIAL LAND USE

The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD), with support from the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission’s Office and Ypsilanti District Library, will host a free native plant swap on June 12th, 2022 at the Ypsilanti District Library Whittaker Branch (5577 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197) between 1 - 2:30 pm. Everyone is welcome to come to this potluck style event whether or not you bring a plant to "pass". If bringing native plants from your yard to share, please label them. If you are looking for a few native plants to add to your yard, please investigate your site conditions (sun exposure, soil type, soil moisture) to ensure a good match. Feel free to attend if you’d like to learn more about native plants, practice your identification skills, help others select appropriate plants for their sites, or socialize with native plant enthusiasts! If you would like to help weed and/or install “leftover” plants (starting at 2:15 pm) along the edges of the detention basin and/or pollinator garden at the Ypsilanti District Library, please bring gloves and a trowel.

