CHELSEA: NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR FINAL “CLUSTER DEVELOPMENT” SITE PLAN APPROVAL
3 days ago
An application has been filed by Danny Veri of Livonia Builders G2, LLC 18261 Shelley Pond Ct., Northville, MI 48168 for Final Site Plan approval to construct twenty-five single-family residential homes on an approximately 10.5-acre site as a “cluster development” on...
Pursuant to Michigan Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended, notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m., on Monday, June 20, 2022. The hearing will take place at 3515 Broad St., Dexter, Michigan. The purpose of hearing is to take public comments regarding the following variance application:
Lyndon Township has begun the process of updating its Recreation Plan. In follow up to the May 10 township board meeting, board trustee Tim Eder reached out to The Sun Times News to update the community on the meeting and what came out of it. As far as the recreation...
The following highlights come from Dexter’s City Manager, Community Development Manager, and Mayor reports submitted to the City Council on May 23, 2022. Affordable Housing Options: Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol stated in her written report, “The need for diverse options of affordable housing has become increasingly relevant for the economic development community, especially in Michigan. Private companies seek communities that have a healthy inventory of homes when making location decisions, but today’s market has not been able to keep up because housing costs have increased faster than incomes. To address the situation, the Michigan Economic Developers Association (MEDA) has published a guide called “Housing is Economic Development - A Guidebook for using Tax Increment Financing for Housing Development.”
WASHTENAW COUNTY BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE DESIRABILITY OF. IMPROVEMENT PROJECT AND THE ESTABLISHMENT OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT (SAD) THE RECORD OWNERS OF, AND PARTIES WITH INTEREST IN, ANY LANDS WITHIN THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT DESCRIBED BELOW:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Washtenaw County...
May 27, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. According to Northville Township officials plans for the demolition of the 11 remaining vacant building at the site of the former Northville State Psychiatric Hospital has been expedited and work is scheduled to start in late June. Last week township police responding to a fire...
The continuing saga of what will happen to the white Hunter House restaurant property near Maple and Woodward in downtown Birmingham has made its way to the city commission. And the commission has questions. A developer wanting to to construct a multi-story mixed-use development, a project that's been in the...
The Marine City Commission approved a listing agreement between the city and Pilot Property Group for 303 S. Water St., known as the Guy Center, at its May 19 meeting. On April 21, commissioners approved a motion that the city sells 303 S. Water St. and holds the proceeds in a restricted fund until the city commission decides what the Guy Community Center should be with consideration to the will, resolution and legal obligations that it entails. The motion also provided City Manager Holly Tatman the authority to choose from the realtor list that the city already received for the sale of the property.
ANN ARBOR, MI — Hundreds of trees are proposed to be cut down for a 43-unit apartment complex around a wetland area in southeast Ann Arbor. Auburn Hills-based developer Trowbridge Companies submitted plans to the city earlier this year for a proposed development called Platt Road Townhomes along the west side of Platt Road just north of Interstate 94 and Southeast Area Park.
Stepped up code and parking enforcement in the City of Howell prompted some recent chatter on social media. At Monday night’s meeting, Council approved the purchase of a new T2 ticketing software with printers to issue parking tickets. City Manager Erv Suida explained that per a court ruling, municipalities...
The Michigan board of canvassers on Thursday booted from the August primary ballot one Oakland County candidate, and allowed two more to remain on the ballot. The board addressed more than 30 candidates’ issues, with problems ranging from missing dates, in some cases petition pages copied in such a way that instructions to circulators were cut off; and petitions where the signatures, which were verified as fake, were copied for other candidates.
Several candidates, including five gubernatorial candidates, were ruled ineligible to be on the August primary ballot after a deadlock vote from the Board of State Canvassers regarding fraudulent signatures submitted. State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, survived his petition challenges and will be going up against U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin in...
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor interchange on M-14 where the highway crosses the Huron River and has long inflamed safety concerns is the subject of a Michigan Department of Transportation study officials say is a step toward potential improvements. MDOT is inviting residents to give their two cents...
Crews on the M-59 rebuilding project will begin working at the interchange with I-94 next week, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced, which will require ramps closures for safer work zones.
Farmers markets are popping up in the area, offering flowers, plants, vegetable starters, herbs and early season fresh produce. In addition, some markets host food trucks and musical entertainment. Other items at the markets include beauty products, baked foods, canned goods, arts and crafts. • My Garden Produce & Roasted...
The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD), with support from the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission’s Office and Ypsilanti District Library, will host a free native plant swap on June 12th, 2022 at the Ypsilanti District Library Whittaker Branch (5577 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197) between 1 - 2:30 pm. Everyone is welcome to come to this potluck style event whether or not you bring a plant to "pass". If bringing native plants from your yard to share, please label them. If you are looking for a few native plants to add to your yard, please investigate your site conditions (sun exposure, soil type, soil moisture) to ensure a good match. Feel free to attend if you’d like to learn more about native plants, practice your identification skills, help others select appropriate plants for their sites, or socialize with native plant enthusiasts! If you would like to help weed and/or install “leftover” plants (starting at 2:15 pm) along the edges of the detention basin and/or pollinator garden at the Ypsilanti District Library, please bring gloves and a trowel.
A video showing Novi Community School District board member Willy Mena touching the hair of a student was shared with people who should never have seen it. Those individuals, acquaintances of Mena, saw the video in direct violation of district and board policy protecting student privacy. They also saw it prior to that governing board, the intended audience — the Novi Board of Education.
LANSING – A state elections panel on Thursday deadlocked 2-2 on whether five Republican candidates for governor should be barred from the August primary ballot because they each submitted too many fraudulent signatures, and an official said the effect of the vote is to disqualify the candidates.
The two Republican members — Chairman Norman Shinkle and...
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Five Republican candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Michigan governor did not qualify for the August primary ballot. That includes former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has led in most primary polls, and businessman Perry Johnson. The Board of State Canvassers deadlocked today on partisan lines. The two Democrats say the candidates should not make the ballot and two Republicans say they should. Candidates needed three votes to make the ballot. The vote follows a recommendation from the state elections bureau. On Monday it found thousands of forged or fraudulent petition signatures submitted by candidates. The Republicans who remain on the ballot are Tudor Dixon, who recently was endorsed by Betsy DeVos, real estate agent Ryan Kelley, businessman Kevin Rinke, pastor Ralph Rebandt and chiropractor Garrett Soldano. The Detroit News reports Craig’s campaign says it’s filing an “immediate appeal in the courts” to get on the August ballot.
DEXTER, MI - Around the time Meredith Sorkin was pregnant with her first child, she remembers being moved by the age of the 20 small children lost in the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. Sorkin had the same feeling Tuesday evening after news broke about the deadliest mass shooting...
