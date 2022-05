New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter has been added to the starting lineup on Thursday against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees signed Carpenter to a big-league deal on Thursday to help fill the void while DJ LeMahieu (wrist) is banged up and Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) and Josh Donaldson (illness) are on the injured list. Carpenter was added to the lineup after Aaron Hicks was scratched as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO