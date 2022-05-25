CHELSEA: TO REVIEW AMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF CHELSEA ZONING ORDINANCE FOR A PUD AREA PLAN
Notice is hereby given that the Chelsea Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing, as the statute in such case provides, for amendment of the Chelsea City Zoning Ordinance (Ordinance No. 181). The petition was filed by Norfolk Homes of Westchester Farms LLC of 8178 Jackson Rd, Suite D, Ann Arbor,...
Pursuant to Michigan Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended, notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m., on Monday, June 20, 2022. The hearing will take place at 3515 Broad St., Dexter, Michigan. The purpose of hearing is to take public comments regarding the following variance application:
The following highlights come from Dexter’s City Manager, Community Development Manager, and Mayor reports submitted to the City Council on May 23, 2022. Affordable Housing Options: Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol stated in her written report, “The need for diverse options of affordable housing has become increasingly relevant for the economic development community, especially in Michigan. Private companies seek communities that have a healthy inventory of homes when making location decisions, but today’s market has not been able to keep up because housing costs have increased faster than incomes. To address the situation, the Michigan Economic Developers Association (MEDA) has published a guide called “Housing is Economic Development - A Guidebook for using Tax Increment Financing for Housing Development.”
Lyndon Township has begun the process of updating its Recreation Plan. In follow up to the May 10 township board meeting, board trustee Tim Eder reached out to The Sun Times News to update the community on the meeting and what came out of it. As far as the recreation...
WASHTENAW COUNTY BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE DESIRABILITY OF. IMPROVEMENT PROJECT AND THE ESTABLISHMENT OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT (SAD) THE RECORD OWNERS OF, AND PARTIES WITH INTEREST IN, ANY LANDS WITHIN THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT DESCRIBED BELOW:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Washtenaw County...
The continuing saga of what will happen to the white Hunter House restaurant property near Maple and Woodward in downtown Birmingham has made its way to the city commission. And the commission has questions. A developer wanting to to construct a multi-story mixed-use development, a project that's been in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI — Hundreds of trees are proposed to be cut down for a 43-unit apartment complex around a wetland area in southeast Ann Arbor. Auburn Hills-based developer Trowbridge Companies submitted plans to the city earlier this year for a proposed development called Platt Road Townhomes along the west side of Platt Road just north of Interstate 94 and Southeast Area Park.
We wish to advise the public that the Oakland Heights Landfill, located at the southwest corner of Lapeer Road and Brown Road, is in the process of putting a top cover of soil over a portion of the landfill’s north slope near Brown Road. This action will require the relocation of landfill waste over the next few weeks as they prepare to cap the area. During this time, the landfill operator, Republic Services, anticipates more odor than usual may emit from the landfill. Republic Services has advised the City that they will do their best to neutralize any odor during this time.
HEIGHTS — Hines Drive from Ann Arbor Trail to Ford Road May 31 to June 3 while the Wayne County Parks Division performs wetlands and habitat work. Wayne County Parks Division will construct new wetlands, remove invasive species, and plant native floodplain prairies to provide habitat and water quality benefits to the Rouge River. The area is identified by the Alliance of Rouge Communities as an area of concern within the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
Several candidates, including five gubernatorial candidates, were ruled ineligible to be on the August primary ballot after a deadlock vote from the Board of State Canvassers regarding fraudulent signatures submitted. State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, survived his petition challenges and will be going up against U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin in...
The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD), with support from the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission’s Office and Ypsilanti District Library, will host a free native plant swap on June 12th, 2022 at the Ypsilanti District Library Whittaker Branch (5577 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197) between 1 - 2:30 pm. Everyone is welcome to come to this potluck style event whether or not you bring a plant to "pass". If bringing native plants from your yard to share, please label them. If you are looking for a few native plants to add to your yard, please investigate your site conditions (sun exposure, soil type, soil moisture) to ensure a good match. Feel free to attend if you’d like to learn more about native plants, practice your identification skills, help others select appropriate plants for their sites, or socialize with native plant enthusiasts! If you would like to help weed and/or install “leftover” plants (starting at 2:15 pm) along the edges of the detention basin and/or pollinator garden at the Ypsilanti District Library, please bring gloves and a trowel.
Earlier this month, Corktown resident Ely Hydes fell through a hole in the Spruce Street pedestrian bridge, plunging 15 feet to the Lodge Freeway below. Media reports show that Hydes, who landed just feet away from traffic on the roadway itself, suffered painful-looking bruises and serious lacerations. But what do...
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor interchange on M-14 where the highway crosses the Huron River and has long inflamed safety concerns is the subject of a Michigan Department of Transportation study officials say is a step toward potential improvements. MDOT is inviting residents to give their two cents...
(May 28, 2022 8:16 AM) Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing an entire interchange in Parma for the summer, along with a ramp at I-94 and West Avenue in Jackson as the I-94 project continues. MDOT will close the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Parma to build a roundabout. This...
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Five Republican candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Michigan governor did not qualify for the August primary ballot. That includes former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has led in most primary polls, and businessman Perry Johnson. The Board of State Canvassers deadlocked today on partisan lines. The two Democrats say the candidates should not make the ballot and two Republicans say they should. Candidates needed three votes to make the ballot. The vote follows a recommendation from the state elections bureau. On Monday it found thousands of forged or fraudulent petition signatures submitted by candidates. The Republicans who remain on the ballot are Tudor Dixon, who recently was endorsed by Betsy DeVos, real estate agent Ryan Kelley, businessman Kevin Rinke, pastor Ralph Rebandt and chiropractor Garrett Soldano. The Detroit News reports Craig’s campaign says it’s filing an “immediate appeal in the courts” to get on the August ballot.
LANSING – A state elections panel on Thursday deadlocked 2-2 on whether five Republican candidates for governor should be barred from the August primary ballot because they each submitted too many fraudulent signatures, and an official said the effect of the vote is to disqualify the candidates.
Lansing — Michigan's Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 Thursday, keeping, for now, five GOP candidates for governor who were entangled in an alleged wave of petition forgeries off the August primary ballot. The elections board's votes mean the candidates, including former Detroit police Chief James Craig and self-funding...
As we head into Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial start to summer – there’s just one Michigan beach closed for unsafe swimming conditions. That means there are plenty of opportunities to cool off by taking a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. The Michigan...
A critical campaign failure has consequences before Primary Day, two Michigan gubernatorial hopefuls learn. While James Craig and Perry Johnson fight to gain Aug. 2 ballot lines, despite a Bureau of Elections finding that they lack enough valid petition signatures, the Detroit Regional Chamber yanks them from a prime showcase next Thursday on Mackinac Island in front of hundreds of business, civic and media attendees.
Crews on the M-59 rebuilding project will begin working at the interchange with I-94 next week, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced, which will require ramps closures for safer work zones.
DEXTER, MI - Around the time Meredith Sorkin was pregnant with her first child, she remembers being moved by the age of the 20 small children lost in the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. Sorkin had the same feeling Tuesday evening after news broke about the deadliest mass shooting...
