Victoria, TX

Hotter temperatures expected tomorrow

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – This evening a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the low 60s. Not as humid. On Thursday, sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s all thanks to a southwest wind. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and...

Refugio’s playoff run ends to Mumford Mustangs 3-1

LA GRANGE, TX- The Refugio Bobcats took on the Mumford Mustangs Saturday night in La Grange in the regional semifinals round of the Class 2-A playoffs. Senior right-handed pitcher Jordan Kelley got the start on the mound for the Bobcats. After holding the Mustangs to no runs at the top of the first, in the bottom half of the first inning with two outs Kelley gets a walk, then steals second base. Lukas Meza hit an RBI double driving in Kelley home. The Bobcats take a 1-0 lead. Kelley retired the side in the third. The Bobcats defense allowed a couple of runners on base in the fifth inning off of errors, but they were able to hold the runners from scoring.
REFUGIO, TX
Seguin Police officers arrest teen following gun threats

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin Police Department officers arrest teenager following threats. According to a press release by the Seguin Police Department, Seguin Police officer dispatched to Seguin High School on Wednesday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., in reference to threats made by a student. A Seguin High School teacher reported...
SEGUIN, TX

