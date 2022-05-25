Hotter temperatures expected tomorrow

LA GRANGE, TX- The Refugio Bobcats took on the Mumford Mustangs Saturday night in La Grange in the regional semifinals round of the Class 2-A playoffs. Senior right-handed pitcher Jordan Kelley got the start on the mound for the Bobcats. After holding the Mustangs to no runs at the top of the first, in the bottom half of the first inning with two outs Kelley gets a walk, then steals second base. Lukas Meza hit an RBI double driving in Kelley home. The Bobcats take a 1-0 lead. Kelley retired the side in the third. The Bobcats defense allowed a couple of runners on base in the fifth inning off of errors, but they were able to hold the runners from scoring.

REFUGIO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO