Renee Paquette was asked what she would like her husband Jon Moxley to quit doing during matches on her podcast. Paquette’s response was as follows:. “Licking people’s blood. I hate it. I hate it. I hate it. I don’t get it. I hate it. That definitely ranks really, really high for me. Anytime he does it, I’m like, why? What is happening? Why are you doing this? I don’t think it’s necessary. That would be number one for me. I hate it. I also don’t like slap spots, like a slap to the head I could do without. I actually don’t like spots with chairs either.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO