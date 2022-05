The Cleveland Cavaliers’ plans for the NBA Draft are coming together. The NBA Draft is about a month away and the Cleveland Cavaliers seem to have plans in place for their squad. The first-round pick, the 14th overall selection, is in play in a variety of ways. We’re talking anything and everything is on the table. Trading up, trading back, trading it for a veteran, selecting any number of potential players; there are really a near-infinite amount of things they could do with that pick.

