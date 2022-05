Philadelphia, Pa. —A 22-year-old Williamsport resident was located inside a Philadelphia apartment along with a man wanted for homicide in Northumberland County. U.S. Marshals said they arrived at an apartment near the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue just after 2 p.m. on May 23 to find Daimeer Clark inside. According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Clark was wanted on related firearms charges at the time of his arrest and was returned to Lycoming County.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO