Belton, MO

Crash on I-49 at 163rd Street causes delays for hours

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
A crash involving several vehicles will cause delays on Interstate 49 north of Missouri Highway 58.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews found several crashes that involved six tractor trailer trucks, according to a release from the Belton Police Department.

In addition, an animal transport trailer, a wrecker and a Ford Explorer were involved in the crash, according to Belton Police.

Several people were injured in the crash and were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Both the southbound lane and the northbound lanes were impacted by the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the delays will last for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

