ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, AR

Lafayatte County hires Foreman's Adrain Ivory as head football coach

By Kyle Sutherland
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqUv4_0fqFy8BC00

By Kyle Sutherland

Lafayette County announced Tuesday evening that Adrain Ivory has been hired as the school’s new head football coach. Ivory spent the past five seasons at Foreman, three as head coach, and replaces Jason Hathcock , who resigned this month to take the same position at Mineral Springs.

Ivory was hired by Mark King at Foreman as the defensive coordinator in 2017 and helped the Gators win 35 games from 2017-19 along with the 2A state championship, defeating Mount Ida 24-21, during his first season with the team. When King left for his current job at Magnolia following the 2018 season, Ivory was promoted to head coach and compiled a 19-15 record over three seasons, highlighted by an 11-1 finish in his first season at the helm, when Foreman won the 2A-7 conference championship outright.

Prior to Foreman, the Ashdown native started his career at Hot Springs where he worked under Bill Timmons, then later Chris Vereen. From 2012-16 Ivory was on Texarkana’s staff working under his high school coach and mentor, Todd Ledford.

“Coach Ledford had asked me to come to Texas High with him a couple of times before while I was at Hot Springs,” Ivory said. “I think when he took the Arkansas High job, it was just kind of a no-brainer for me."

I got to work with some great coaches over there, guys like Coach Ledford, Denny Burdine on the defensive side. I was able to be on offense for a couple of years, then defense for a while, and got to see both sides of the football. I think Todd Ledford and Denny Burdine have a lot to do with where I am now as a coach."

When Ivory became an assistant under King at Foreman, who also coached Ivory in high school, it was his first time leading at least one side of the ball, and he helped take the Gators to new heights.

“I appreciate [King] a lot — he just gave me free range over the defense and let me do what I wanted to do,” Ivory said. “We were able to win a state championship there and had a couple of other good runs. He set me up for success.”

Lafayette County had fallen on hard times before Hathcock, winning just seven games since 2016, and was coming off an 0-8 season in 2020. Last season, the Cougars went 5-5 and finished second in the 2A-7 conference, the same league as Foreman. The Gators had a game to forget in Week 8 against the Cougars, falling 64-14.

“[Hathcock] did a good job of trying to right the ship to get them going in the right direction, and we are just going to build off of that, the momentum they had last year,” Ivory said. “They have always had a good group of skill kids and there are some younger guys who are going to have to step up to make a name for themselves.”

Though there has been a foundation set, Ivory pointed out that there is still plenty to prove, and the team cannot get complacent and lose sight on achieving higher goals.

“They did win some games, but those kids also have to realize that you are still at the bottom,” Ivory said. “It is not just like we are some world beaters all of the sudden, but I appreciate him for trying to get it the right way and we are just going to build off of that.”

For the 2022-24 conference cycle, Lafayette County will move from the 2A-7 to the 2A-73 competing against Dierks, Foreman, Mineral Springs, Mount Ida, Murfreesboro and Poyen.

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy accepted into Call Me MISTER program at Grambling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy walked across the stage Thursday, May 26 with a special accomplishment. Adrian Myles was accepted into the Call Me MISTER program. MISTER stands for Mentors Instruct Students Toward Effective Role Models. It’s a program started more than 20 years ago that’s geared toward helping reach more teachers with diverse backgrounds, such as Black males. It’s offered at Grambling State University, where Myles will attend in the fall of 2022.
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

Miller County hosts dedication ceremony for Smith Park

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Visitors of Alex Smith Park in Miller County, Arkansas will now be able to enjoy enhanced recreational opportunities. Park volunteers and county leaders not only highlighted improvements to the park, but also made dedications Friday in honor of two fallen Miller County Deputies and two local conservationists.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Retired Shreveport homicide detective named Grambling State University Police Chief

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University says it is ramping up campus security with the hiring of Rod Demery as its new Chief of Police. Demery is a retired Shreveport homicide detective and Navy veteran who went on to work as a special homicide investigator for the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in homicide and conviction integrity and later hosted three seasons of “Investigation Discovery, Murder Chose Me,” a television series highlighting his law enforcement career. He previously served as Chief of Police with the City of Beaver Falls Police Department in Pennsylvania.
GRAMBLING, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foreman, AR
City
Mount Ida, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Poyen, AR
City
Murfreesboro, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
County
Lafayette County, AR
City
Magnolia, AR
City
Dierks, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Mineral Springs, AR
City
Ashdown, AR
KSLA

Deceased C.E. Byrd High student to be honored at graduation ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brianna Sutton, who was 18-years-old and a senior at C.E. Byrd High School, will be remembered this graduation season, along with another student who passed away, Mackenzie Jewitt. Since her passing, KSLA has learned more about the teen, speaking with Brianna’s father, Stanley Sutton, about his...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Power 95.9

Largest Fireworks Display Ever in Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you're traveling to Hot Springs, Arkansas this Memorial holiday weekend make sure to check out the largest fireworks display on Saturday, May 28, at Hot Springs Memorial Field Airport. Bombers and BBQ will showcase the annual fireworks show that is normally held on Lake Hamilton but this year it...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTAL

Homer High Valedictorian is making his community proud

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young man from Homer, Louisiana is representing his community in the best of ways. Bennie Ferguson III just graduated from Homer High school. Achieving a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, a part of National Honor Society, and becoming valedictorian. “Ain’t nothing to it but...
HOMER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gators
KSN.com

Invasive mystery snails found in Hot Springs lakes

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In April, a report of invasive snails in Lake Granada and Lake Estrella was made, and on May 25, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have confirmed invasive snail species, according to a news release. “We collected more than 260 snails from Lake Granada...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
swark.today

BHE sixth grade takes next step

HOPE – The sixth-grade class at Beryl Henry Elementary School took the next step here May 25 in graduation ceremonies at Hempstead Hall. Hope Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley illustrated the magnitude of the step with the story of The Elephant Camp. Dr. Crossley said a visitor to the winter camp of a circus asked why the adult elephants were tethered to small stakes in the ground rather than more secure control.
HOPE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
hopeprescott.com

Two-vehicle Accident at Spring Hill Road and 16th

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident around 4pm Wednesday at 16th and Spring Hill Road. Hope Police, Pafford, the Hope Fire Department,and DeRoan Constable Charles Lester responded to the accident.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Truck Accident On Highway 32 On Millwood Dam

At least one person was injured when a log truck overturned on state highway 32 on Millwood Dam near the River Run East entrance Friday around 4 pm. It appeared the truck had some fire damage. The driver was taken for medical treatment via Pafford. The road was blocked for quite some time. Departments responding included Arkansas State Police, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and Saratoga VFD. Red River Wrecker was also dispatched.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced for pandemic funds fraud

Hot Springs, Arkansas — David Clay Fowlkes, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced Thursday that 39-year-old James Heritage of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay $469,082.73 in restitution after pleading guilty to two counts relating to fraud committed against the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and numerous state unemployment benefits administrators.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTBS

Carry the Load walks through Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Members of Carry the Load are walking through Texarkana Thursday to spread the message about the true meaning of Memorial Day. There are five relay teams walking on a cross-country journey about 20,000 miles through 48 states. KTBS caught up with the Carry the Load bus on...
TEXARKANA, AR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy