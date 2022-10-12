ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The cheap mattress deals in the sales, from single to super-king size

Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep and, in the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they can’t sleep without – worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.But one sure-fire way to have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed setup, and although we aren’t in a popular sales period, there are still some great discounts to be had to help you get your hands on a mattress for less.According to the Sleep Council,...
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale For $37

There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of coin, I check out the reviews on more affordable pieces, which is how I ended up deciding to write this Amazon Zesica dress review in the first...
CNET

Prime Day Clothing Sale: Save 30% Off Amazon Essentials Today

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. With all the incredible deals on fashion during Amazon's Early Access days, one brand you should check out is Amazon's own brand. I'm familiar with Amazon Essentials -- you could even call me an Amazon Essentials connoisseur -- and the clothes are the real deal. Right now, you can get up to 30% off select Amazon essentials from undergarments to cozy fall clothing.
Rolling Stone

The Best Oversized Yoga Mats for Group Classes at Home

Whether you’re doing a bodyweight workout or taking a virtual yoga class, having enough space on your mat can be a game-changer. And if you’re moving with a friend or partner, the best oversized yoga mats can help give everyone the space they need to stretch out, sweat, and sink deeper in their poses. The best extra-large yoga mats are, literally, ready to roll out, no matter your fitness routine, but there are a few things to keep in mind when you’re buying one for your home gym. Here’s what you need to know about the best extra-large yoga...
Footwear News

Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022: Top Shoe and Sneaker Deals to Check Out Today

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, running from October 11 to October 12, is here with deals on just about anything you can imagine, including fashion and beauty deals. Best of all, there are tons of shoe and sneaker deals from across categories. We’re talking dress shoes for the office, athletic sneakers for working out, fun shoes for the weekend, and everything in between. It’s all on Amazon, and it’s all on sale. While Amazon began Prime Day in 2015 to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, this year’s Amazon Prime Early Access Sale proves the deals have only gotten bigger and better. Therefore, we’re making...
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Cashmere Sweaters for Every Outfit (and Every Budget)

Cashmere is to sweaters as “Italian” is to sportscars, or “Wagyu” is to beef: it signifies the ultimate kind of sweater, not just a good one. But, unlike Italian sportscars or a Wagyu beef steak, the best cashmere sweaters are now more varied and more attainable than ever. The main reason for cashmere’s superiority is unrivaled softness, but the fabric is also stronger and warmer than other types of wool, and it even naturally blocks body odor. Take care of a great cashmere sweater, and it’ll treat you well for years without unraveling or sprouting holes. Plus, unlike some other long-lasting...
domino

We Found a 42% Off Amazon Swivel Chair to Fuel Your Ongoing Bouclé Obsession

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. After a recent double-take–inducing discovery of the Walmart sherpa swivel chair, our obsession with all things bouclé intensified. In our continued quest to uncover the most affordable iterations of this cozy yet elegant furniture trend, we clocked a 42% off style hiding among the best deals in the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale. Marked down from $689.99 to $399.99, the eLuxurySupply Barrel Swivel Chair is one of the most budget-friendly sherpa deals we’ve discovered—next to the aforementioned Better Homes & Gardens $279 score. This, notably, makes it more than half the price of the sought-after Gwyneth Paltrow–designed option from CB2.
InsideHook

Outerknown’s Blanket Shirt Is 30% Off Today

Just in time for colder temperatures, Outerknown’s iconic Blanket Shirt — one of our favorite shackets on the market — is 30% off at both the brand’s website and at Huckberry. The sustainable surfer brand’s best-selling style comes in various seasonally appropriate plaid patterns and colorways.
