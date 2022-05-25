ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

‘Unthinkable All Over Again': Mom of Girl Killed at Sandy Hook Reacts to Texas Shooting

By Jeff Saperstone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman whose daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook massacre relived the horror Tuesday when a gunman opened fire on children at a Texas elementary school. When Michele Gay saw the news that 19 students and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, life froze...

Register Citizen

After Texas shooting, Newtown teen asks in poem ‘When will we let them grow up?’

Mariam Azeez was in first grade at Hawley Elementary School in Newtown when 20 children her age and six educators were killed in Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. After the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers, Azeez, now 15, wrote a poem that was read Thursday evening during a vigil at Trinity Episcopal Church in Newtown. Those at the vigil gave her a standing ovation. Azeez and her family live in Newtown and Danbury, and she now attends Danbury High School.
NEWTOWN, CT
CBS New York

Sandy Hook families speak out about warning signs after Texas shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- Parents from the group Sandy Hook Promise spoke out Thursday about potential warning signs and what can be done to stop school shootings. "In almost every mass shooting, every school shooting, every suicide, there are signs," "Anger, isolation, bullying - these are all early indicators of someone who needs help. And that's what we're all about someone, in those very early moments."From early reports, Sandy Hook Promise says the Uvalde shooter appeared to exhibit many of the warning signs. The organization is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.The nonprofit's "Know Signs" program helps people to recognize the signs, intervene, and get help for those at risk of hurting themselves or others. 
CBS News

Grim task at hand after Texas school shooting: planning 19 children's funerals

Thursday was supposed to be the last day of school at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Instead, classes are canceled and graduation for the fourth graders is on hold. In the wake of the mass shooting that left 19 young students and two teachers dead, the community is almost entirely focused on planning vigils, funerals, and fundraisers, reports CBS Dallas-Fort Worth.
UVALDE, TX
The New York Times

Popular School Security Strategies Have Not Stopped Mass Shootings

Armed school police officers. Lockdown drills. High-tech apps for monitoring bullying and students’ social media posts. Like many school systems across the country, the school district in Uvalde, Texas, put in place a plethora of recommended safety practices meant, in part, to deter school shootings. But they were of little use Tuesday, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

School Locked Down After Student Stabbed

BARNEGAT – Barnegat High School students and staff were ordered to shelter in place while police investigated a fight that resulted in a student being stabbed. The Student Resource Officer was told by a staff member about what was going on at around 7:45 a.m. Barnegat Police learned that there was a fight among several students in a bathroom and one student was stabbed.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
MarketRealist

Sandy Hook Shooter Adam Lanza Escaped Justice By Taking His Own Life

On December 14, 2012, families in Newtown, Conn. awoke and proceeded to carry out their day as they would any other. Kids were sent off to school and parents headed off to work. But before it could even reach mid-morning, 27 innocent lives had been taken. Adam Lanza, 20, had successfully plotted and carried out the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. What happened to the Sandy Hook school shooter?
UPI News

South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence. In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Donna Independent School district, which is near the Texas-Mexico border, said that out of an abundance of caution in light of the attack on Uvalde's Ross Elementary School on Tuesday, staff will work from home while students will have the time off.
TEXAS STATE

