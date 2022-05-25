ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana high school graduate awarded brand new car from Premier Automotive Group

By Michaela Romero
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Public Schools and Premier Automotive Group awarded a brand new car to a recent high school graduate with perfect attendance.

The lucky winner announced was Kachand Jenkins who was one of 43 recent graduates that were eligible for the Premier Stay in School drawing.

This was the 16th year in a row Premier Automotive Group has awarded a car to a NOLA-PS senior with perfect attendance.

Jenkins who graduated from Livingston Collegiate Academy High School was given the keys to a 2022 Toyota Carolla.

The Stay in School program is designed to incentivize and motivate graduating high school seniors to stay engaged in school and achieve academic success throughout their senior year.

The other students with perfect attendance didn’t go home empty-handed, they were also eligible to win monetary donations and swag bags provided by Premier Automotive Group.

Additionally, All-Star Electric, Mobile-One Auto Sound, Core Construction, and Greg and Kristin Swanson Insurance Agency agreed to cover 6 months of vehicle insurance for the winner.

“This event is very important to me personally. I want to be part of the solution to keeping kids in school,” said Troy Duhon, founder and president of Premier Automotive. “During the last 16 years, we have awarded several hundred outstanding high school seniors with new cars and/or scholarships. Hopefully, we have inspired them to succeed in life.”

