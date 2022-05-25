Memorial Day weekend events in East TN

Enjoying the outdoors is easy in Tennessee, given its moderate climate and many scenic lakes. Fishing is a particularly popular sport throughout the state, as its bodies of water both large and small provide outstanding opportunities for anglers to catch bass, walleye, sunfish, crappie and trout. Lakeside campgrounds are packed with families in the summer months when temperatures soar and school is out for the season, but spring and fall are also popular months for sleeping under the stars. With state parks offering RV campsites and cabin rentals through the colder months, even a winter adventure at the lakes isn't out of the question.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO