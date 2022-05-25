ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Memorial Day weekend events in East TN

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVIILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those looking to participate in events during the Memorial Day weekend, check out some places to go around East Tennessee. Kingston Music Festival (May 27-29) Location: 1114 Loudon Hwy, Kingston, TN 37763. Time: May 27, 5 p.m. to May...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
