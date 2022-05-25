ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Black Dog founder Capt. Robert Douglas celebrates his 90th birthday

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 people spanning three generations gathered recently to celebrate the 90th birthday of Capt. Robert (“Bob”) Douglas. The party was under a decorated tent in a field next to a small pond at Arrowhead Farm, Douglas’ home in West Tisbury. Douglas is the founder...

ehn.org

Peter Dykstra: How the magic went away from my family's summer escape

There’s a little pond on Cape Cod that’s been a treasured place for three generations of my family. The five acres of Moll’s Pond were larger than life for me, and, later, for my own kids. My mom and dad both had their ashes scattered there. Even if we only spent a week or two of summer vacation there, that short time was magical. Bellowing bullfrogs provided the soundtrack to tadpole-catching, and the first experiences with fishing and boating left indelible memories.
EASTHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Lizzie Borden’s Maplecroft home in Fall River under agreement

Put back on the market in August of 2020, Lizzie Borden’s Maplecroft home is now under agreement. Following the acquittal of the murder of her parents, Lizzie resided in the home on French Street until her death in 1927. Her sister Emma also lived in the Queen Anne Victorian. The 4,000 square foot home features 7 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, 6 fireplaces, tin ceilings in the kitchen, coffered ceilings, walnut wainscoting, inlaid parquet floors, stained glass, and exquisite detail throughout the home.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Scenic Dartmouth Pond Is Looking Better Thanks to Volunteers

Sometimes it takes a village to strengthen a community. Dartmouth has found a way to come together to make a difference. Thanks to Dartmouth Rotary Club, Cornell Pond is looking a lot cleaner these days. Volunteers gathered last weekend on Old Fall River Road for their annual cleanup campaign. Everyone involved began picking up sticks, weed-whacking, removing briars and raking up old leaves simply out of the goodness of their hearts.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

A march to remember

A tradition returned to Tisbury School on Friday as students marched from the school to Owen Park in recognition of Memorial Day. Students in grades K-8 carried flowers to the Owen Park Dock and then tossed them into the harbor in memory of the servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives for the country.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
rimonthly.com

What’s With the Poles in Warren?

A group of Cub Scouts examines a wooden pier at one of five locations along the coastal trails of the Touisset Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Warren. “Look, there’s a spider,” says one scout, pointing to a web-like mass spun into one of the chiseled Morse-code divots carved into the pier. The twenty-foot pole-like structure is part of an artistic environmental exhibit designed by Leonard Yui, associate professor of architecture at Roger Williams University, and facilitated by Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s senior director of conservation Scott Ruhren. The piers are also included in the exhibition “Rising Seas: Envisioning the Future Ocean State” taking place at Imago Gallery in Warren from April 21–May 29. A team of RWU architecture students and Audubon staff installed the piers that are each inscribed with Morse code containing passages from environmentalists. The messages translate to warnings about future sea level rise, and the poles demonstrate predicted flooding from storm events for the years 2050 and 2100. “I wanted to connect wanderers to a renewed understanding of nature — one that experientially relates the challenges of habitat change and sea level rise as well as to share how humans can directly intervene, like this so-called ‘architecture,’ to find common ground with our wild world,” Yui says. The structures, made from repurposed native Eastern white pine sourced from a local mill, are embedded with perches and holes to encourage habitat integration for birds and insects, including the spider creeping in a crevice.
WARREN, RI
Barnstable Patriot

Joanne Guertin retiring, closing Robert E. Guertin Jeweler in Sandwich after 50 years

Last week, business owner Joanne Guertin posted a modest sign at Robert E. Guertin Jeweler in Merchants Square, Sandwich. After more than 40 years as a partner in the full-service jewelry store, Guertin revealed to customers she is retiring and closing the popular local business. The news included the announcement of a “retirement sale” to run through the summer or until the remainder of the store’s inventory is sold.
SANDWICH, MA
merrimackvalley.org

5 Great Outdoor Dining Spots In Lowell, MA

The sun is shining and the weather is warm. There’s not much better than enjoying a delicious meal and a cold drink outside. In the Merrimack Valley, there are many great restaurants that offer outdoor (or al fresco) dining in the area. Today, let’s spotlight a few of these restaurants.
LOWELL, MA
nshoremag.com

Magia in Danvers Brings North End Magic to the North Shore

Seafood and pasta can be a match made in heaven. If the shellfish is fresh, if it’s cooked perfectly, if the tomato sauce is light and bright, allowing the flavors of the seafood to come through, it’s one of the best dishes around—especially with New England lobster and clams.
DANVERS, MA
NECN

Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Winthrop Arms is a gateway to town's past

WINTHROP - The Winthrop Arms, referred to lovingly by the locals as just "The Arms," is the gateway to the town's illustrious past. Walking into the lobby and dining room feels like a trip to 1916, when this hotel and restaurant first opened. "This is the original tile floor," owner Casey Goll pointed out. "I don't know who the guy is who put the tiles down, but I don't envy that job." Goll's dad ran this place for more than 40 years before him. And the old-timey atmosphere inside is by design. "It started off as a classy place, and...
WINTHROP, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury ZBA approves food trucks

At a public hearing regarding food trucks, the West Tisbury Zoning Board of Appeals approved two special permits for two food truck businesses in unanimous votes at its Thursday meeting. The zoning board voted to allow Goldie’s Rotisserie at the Vineyard Artisans Festival, for 32 event days throughout the year...
CBS Boston

New shark center opens on Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN -  A new educational center opened on Cape Cod Thursday to teach people all about great white sharks.The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is operating the new Shark Center in Provincetown. The center on MacMillan Wharf is full of interactive exhibits, including a collection of shark jaws found on New England beaches. Admission is $12 for adults and children over 5 years old. It's now open Thursday through Sunday, but will be open seven days a week starting June 23 through the summer.The Conservancy's other shark center is in Chatham. 
PROVINCETOWN, MA
iheart.com

Normandy Farms Campground Preparing for Busy Memorial Day Weekend

FOXBORO, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Normandy Farms Campground in Foxboro is getting ready for a busy Memorial Day weekend. Opened in 1971, Normandy Farms is considered one of the best campgrounds in the United States and a prime destination for those who enjoy "glamping," a combination of "glamour" and "camping."
FOXBOROUGH, MA
rimonthly.com

6 Places to Get Burgers in Rhode Island

This article was created in collaboration with Rhode Island Commerce. Note: This has been updated from a previous version which was first published in February 2021. From the familiar to the strange, these restaurants push the boundaries of what a burger is. Bite into a classes cheeseburger or try an inventive patty…pick your favorite in the battle of a delicious burger.
PROVIDENCE, RI

